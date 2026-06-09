Brody Trosclair commits to Tennessee baseball as Northwestern State transfer pitcher

Brody Trosclair has committed to Tennessee baseball as a transfer from Northwestern State, he announced on Instagram on Monday.

Trosclair was on Tennessee’s campus for an official visit on Sunday. Trosclair took visits to Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida and LSU. Ole Miss was also in the picture before he committed to the Vols and coach Josh Elander.

Trosclair shined as a freshman at Northwestern State with a 5-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 10 appearances with four starts. The southpaw logged 38 innings of work, struck out 55 and walked 11. Opponents tallied a .222 batting average against him. The freshman allowed just eight extra base hits in 2026.

Trosclair was named the 2026 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-Southland Conference Pitcher. The pitcher was unscored upon in his first five relief appearances and did not allow an earned run in 13.2 innings of relief work.

He suffered a season-ending injury in April. He is not eligible for the MLB Draft until 2028.

Trosclair becomes the second transfer portal commit of the cycle for the Vols, joining Mercer two-way player Braydon Kersey.

Trosclair is one of the top-ranked players in the portal. The transfer portal officially opened on June 1 and Trosclair announced his intentions to enter on the first day.

Keep up with the Tennessee baseball transfer portal movement over the next couple of weeks HERE.