'This is what he did:' Bryan Lentz honoring late father with Tennessee basketball in NCAA Tournament run

CHICAGO — Bryan Lentz tried to get away, but Nate Ament was not about to let that happen.

The Tennessee basketball freshman grabbed the Vols assistant coach and stopped him from breaking free. Ament led Lentz with two arms back into the middle of the huddle in the locker room, straight toward the name plate with “Tennessee” on it.

“I thought why not let him be the one to do that and have him get a reward in some sense, if you will,” Ament said. “He has been such a good motivator for us and someone we can look to when we are not feeling well to lift your spirits a little bit.”

Lentz slapped the “Tennessee” placard onto the bracket, depicting the No. 6 seed Vols advancing to a third straight Elite Eight after beating No. 2 seed Iowa State 76-62 on Friday at the United Center.

Ament and his teammates didn’t know what the moment meant to Lentz, who has been grieving the loss of his father, John Lentz, and his mother-in-law, Becky Haynes, through the season. He never told them his father passed away in late November, while Haynes passed away two days before Christmas.

“You really don’t have time to grieve when you are in the season because you are still doing your job and you still want to help these kids to achieve their dream and our team’s goals,” Lentz said.

alive and well pic.twitter.com/sisUGLpd23 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 28, 2026

Lentz has been on Rick Barnes’ staff since 2018, which is because of John Lentz.

Barnes and John Lentz met in the 1970s when Barnes was a senior at Hickory High School ducking to Lenoir-Rhyne to play pickup. He and John Lentz were roommate for one year after Barnes went to the nearby university.

John Lentz, who died at 73 on Nov. 29, went on to become the Lenoir-Rhyne coach for 29 years. He is the winningest coach in program history with 432 victories with nine postseason appearances and 12 South Atlantic Conference Championships. The court at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Arena was named for his father in 2020.

Lentz played for his father at Lenoir-Rhyne then got his start in coaching on his father’s staff in 2001. He spent nine seasons on the bench with him as a coach after four as a player.

“I don’t know geography and history and wasn’t good at math,” Lentz said. “I knew if one 3-pointer went in and then another one, that was six. I enjoyed it. I grew up in the gym. I sat beside him in the gym for about 14 years.

“It was comfortable in the right way of learning and how to deal with people and how to learn the game of basketball.”

Lentz worked for Barnes at Texas from 2010-14 before joining him again at UT. He sees his father in the way Barnes coaches as he sits next to him on the Tennessee bench. His dad was detailed, tough and demanding — but caring above all else.

He loved his players and placed a premium on preparing players for their lives after basketball.

Lentz told a story about a player to whom his father gave five times when he was done playing. The player didn’t understand why and asked the meaning of the ties. His dad told him when you have a job interview, you will understand and you will be ready.

“He saw the bigger picture,” Lentz said. “He didn’t get into coaching for wins and losses. He got into it to try to help kids because somebody gave him a chance.”

Lentz, 48, likewise has tried to look at the big picture in the past few months since his father and mother-in-law passed away. He has worked to care for his wife, Christy, and his sons, Luke and Owen. But grief is always complicated.

Basketball has served as a distraction from scouting reports to being around the players. It’s a way to honor his father.

There is a beauty in the path of Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament run as well. John Lentz was born in 1952 in Philadelphia, where the Vols beat No. 11 Miami (Ohio) and No. 3 Virginia to reach the Sweet 16. His mother, Judi Lentz, was born in Chicago, where Tennessee toppled Iowa State and will face No. 1 seed Michigan on Friday for a spot in the Final Four.

Lentz was caught off guard by Ament and the Vols pushing him into slapping the name plate on the board Friday. Part of him wishes he would have had a better presentation for it. Another part wishes he would have deferred to a player.

Part of him knew it was a special moment in the world he’s in because of his dad.

“This is what I know,” Lentz said. “This is what he did.”