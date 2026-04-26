Bryson Eason signs with San Francisco 49ers after 2026 NFL Draft
Former Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Lineman Bryson Eason ultimately did not hear his named called during the 2026 NFL Draft, but he is getting an opportunity as an undrafted free agent.
Eason is headed to the Bay Area for an opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted.
A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Eason spent six seasons in Knoxville developing into a steady and physical presence along the Vols’ defensive front. After redshirting early in his career, Eason worked his way into a larger role and eventually became a key contributor over his final seasons.
Eason racked up 105 tackles during his career, including 44 solo stops and 22 tackles for loss, while adding 4.5 sacks. He also recorded five pass breakups, 12 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery, showcasing his ability to impact the game in multiple ways for Rodney Garner’s unit.
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Eason’s strength and physicality allowed him to be a consistent force at the point of attack for the Vols, particularly against the run, while also showing the ability to create disruption in the backfield. Eason’s experience and understanding of the defense helped him carve out a leadership role within the unit.
Eason signed with Tennessee as a member of the 2020 recruiting class and was originally planning to play linebacker in Knoxville before growing and developing into a defensive lineman.
The former four-star recruit appeared in 61 career games with 34 starts, logging over 1,500 defensive snaps during his six seasons with the Volunteers.
A look at Bryson Eason’s NFL Combine numbers
Height:6’2″
Weight: 323 lbs
Arm: 33 1/8″
Hand: 10″
40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds
10-yard split: 1.78 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): DNP
Vertical Jump: 30.50″
Broad Jump: 9’4″
3-cone: DNP
20-yard shuttle: 5 seconds