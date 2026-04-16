Cade Phillips transferring to Texas A&M from Tennessee basketball

Cade Phillips is transferring to Texas A&M after leaving Tennessee basketball following three seasons with the Vols.

The former Vols forward had season-ending shoulder surgery in December to address a longstanding injury. Phillips announced he would be entering the portal on April 3.

He is an Alabama legacy with deep family ties to the school and visited the Crimson Tide before committing to Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-9 Phillips is averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 61 career games at Tennessee. He averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game as a junior, starting nine of Tennessee’s 10 games before ending his season.

Phillips initially suffered the injury when he dislocated his shoulder while chasing a loose ball in the second half of Tennessee’s 76-52 win against Arkansas on Jan. 4, 2025. He did not miss any games, playing through the injury while wearing a brace that covered his shoulder and upper arm. He rehabbed it during the offseason before he injured it again. He wore a brace covering his entire left arm during the season.

The Alabama native earned a role early as a freshman in the 2023-24 season before his playing time dipped in SEC play. He averaged 0.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.0 minutes in 13 games.

He averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in the 2024-25 season as a sophomore.

Phillips had right shoulder surgery before arriving at Tennessee. He was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class after spending a season at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri.