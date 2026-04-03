Cade Phillips enters transfer portal to leave Tennessee basketball

Cade Phillips is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with Tennessee basketball, he told Volquest on Friday.

The Vols forward had season-ending shoulder surgery in December to address a longstanding injury. He is the first Tennessee player to enter the portal following the season, which ended with a third straight Elite Eight appearance.

The 6-foot-9 Phillips is averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 61 career games. He averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game as a junior, starting nine of Tennessee’s 10 games before ending his season.

Phillips initially suffered the injury when he dislocated his shoulder while chasing a loose ball in the second half of Tennessee’s 76-52 win against Arkansas on Jan. 4, 2025. He did not miss any games, playing through the injury while wearing a brace that covered his shoulder and upper arm. He rehabbed it during the offseason before he injured it again. He wore a brace covering his entire left arm during the season.

The Alabama native earned a role early as a freshman in the 2023-24 season before his playing time dipped in SEC play. He averaged 0.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.0 minutes in 13 games.

He averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in the 2024-25 season as a sophomore.

Phillips had right shoulder surgery before arriving at Tennessee. He was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class after spending a season at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri.