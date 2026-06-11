Cam Appenzeller named Freshman All-American for Tennessee baseball

Tennessee left-handed pitcher Cam Appenzeller was named a Freshman All-American on Thursday by the Perfect Game publication following a standout first year with the Vols.

The southpaw was named to the second team as a relief pitcher. He becomes the 28th person in Tennessee program history to be named a Freshman All-American. Tennessee has also had at least one freshman All-American in each of the past six seasons.

Appenzeller was 6-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 2026. He struck out 64 in 56.2 innings as a relief pitcher as a freshman. The lefty dominated his first few outings in SEC play, throwing four straight scoreless relief outings and posting 21.2 consecutive shutout innings before surrendering his first run in an SEC contest.

Appenzeller was named to the SEC all-freshman team. He pitched in 20 games with two starts, including pitching in UT’s SEC Tournament opener against South Carolina.

The pitcher was ranked as the No. 3 left-handed pitcher in the nation and the No. 22 overall prospect, according to Perfect Game. MLB.com ranked Appenzeller as the No. 58 prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 2 player to make it to campus in the freshman class.

Appenzeller told Volquest of his plans to remain with the Vols for the 2027 season on June 2.