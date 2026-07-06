Josh Elander explains Cam Appenzeller's offseason plan with Tennessee baseball

Cam Appenzeller had one final free weekend this summer over the July Fourth holiday.

The Tennessee baseball pitcher will then return to Knoxville with a plan in place to be ready for his sophomore season.

“We’re going to lock him up in the weight room and in the kitchen until next fall so he gains some weight and he’s ready to go,” Vols coach Josh Elander said on SportsTalk on Friday.

Appenzeller spent two weeks pitching with Team USA during the tryout period with the team. He allowed no runs on no hits and one walk in two innings pitched in games against Appalachian League competition.

The 6-foot-5 left-handed pitcher also was invited to pitch with the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod League. But he will not do so and instead will be back at UT working with strength coach Keegan Knoll.

“Him and Keegan have a really good plan,” Elander said. “He’ll be back after the weekend.”

Appenzeller was 6-1 with a 4.76 ERA. He struck out 64 in 56.2 innings as a relief pitcher. He pitched in 20 games with two starts, including pitching in UT’s SEC Tournament opener against South Carolina.

Appenzeller dominated his first few outings in SEC play, throwing four straight scoreless relief outings and posting 21.2 consecutive shutout innings before surrendering his first run in an SEC contest.

“We wanted to be very careful with him,” Elander said of Appenzeller’s offseason. “He was so good for us this year and really was an incredible difference-maker. But we have to keep the big picture in mind with him.”

Appenzeller highlights the returners on the Tennessee pitching staff. Landon Mack, Will Haas, Chandler Day, Jackson Estes, Ethan Baiotto and Brady Frederick are also returning for the Vols on the pitching side.

Trent Grindlinger, Levi Clark, Blake Grimmer, Blaine Brown, Tyler Myatt and Stone Lawless are the returners on offense.