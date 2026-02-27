Alabama Supreme Court denies Charles Bediako motion to return again for Tennessee game

Alabama forward Charles Bediako once again is tried to make himself available to play against Tennessee, but was denied by the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday afternoon.

AL.com‘s Nick Kelly reported the decision after Bediako’s legal team filed an emergency motion to the Alabama Supreme Court on Tuesday, asking for a decision by Friday. Had the motion for interim injunction been approved, Bediako would have been available to play against the Vols again.

“Bediako respectfully requests a ruling from the Court by Friday, February 27,” AL.com reported, citing the motion filed Tuesday. “If the Court grants his motion, this timeline would allow Bediako to play in three of four remaining regular-season games (beginning Saturday, February 28, against the University of Tennessee).”

No. 17 Alabama at No. 22 Tennessee, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET

No. 22 Tennessee (20-8, 10-5 SEC) hosts No. 17 Alabama (21-7, 11-4) on Saturday in a 6 p.m. Eastern Time start (TV: ESPN) at Food City Center in Knoxville.

Bediako on Friday night played 16 minutes for Team Canada in a FIBA basketball world cup qualifier in Puerto Rico.

Bediako on January 21 received a temporary restraining order from a local Alabama judge in his lawsuit against the NCAA, making him available to play against Tennessee in the 79-73 loss to the Vols three days later at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

He played seven games with Alabama before another judge — the initial judge recused himself from the case after the NCAA filed a motion for recusal due to his donations to the school and relationship with Alabama athletics — denied his preliminary injunction that would have allowed him to play the rest of the season.

Bediako scored 13 points off the bench in the loss to Tennessee. He averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while playing 21.6 minutes per game his second stint with the Crimson Tide.

Charles Bediako played three seasons in NBA G League before return to Alabama

Bediako played two seasons at Alabama in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and started in 67 of his 70 games career at Alabama. He averaged 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game, shooting 67.3% from the field.

He declared for the NBA Draft in 2022 but was not selected. He signed Exhibit 10 contracts to play in the NBA’s G League.

Bediako played in 37 games in the developmental league over three seasons while averaging 4.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game. He was averaging a career low 5.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game this season, before his return to Alabama.

According to ESPN, Bediako’s attorneys appealed under the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure.

“The request is to put an injunction in place while the Alabama Supreme Court considers the substance of our argument as to why we believe the Circuit Court’s order was incorrect,” David Holt, an attorney for Bediako, told ESPN.