Chaz Coleman medically disqualified, no longer part of the Tennessee football program

Chaz Coleman, the star of Tennessee football‘s transfer portal class, has been medically disqualified and is no longer part of Josh Heupel‘s program, a UT spokesperson told Volquest on Friday.

Coleman was four days late in returning to Knoxville with the rest of his teammates to begin summer workouts. Coleman returned to town on May 29 and met with some in the football program. Coleman didn’t rejoin his teammates as a participant in Derek Owings’ off season program.

At SEC Spring Meetings, Heupel offered his support for Coleman who has been dealing with personal issues. Coleman didn’t finish spring practice or spring semester workouts .

“Chaz has been dealing with some things, and we’re here to support him. We’ll continue to go through that process,” Heupel said in Destin.

Coleman was around some of his teammates doing community service work in late April and May. He also spent a good bit of time with defensive line coach Rodney Garner after spring practice. But he went home following the spring semester, returned late, and decided not to participant in workouts.

In January, Coleman was one of the most coveted prospects out of the portal. The Penn State transfer followed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Tennessee picking the Vols over Ohio State.

“He’s explosive,” Knowles said back in February. “He’s difficult to block. He has a little bit of an invisible cloak, you where he can twist, turn, beat guys one-on-one. He has great initial quickness off the ball. So he’s a guy that can create havoc for an offense and really creates a matchup issue.”

Coleman had eight tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a sack in his freshman season at Penn State.

When he committed to Tennessee, Coleman said he loved the feeling of everything on campus.

“I felt like the family part of this in the support that the coaches bring was really impressive,” Coleman said.