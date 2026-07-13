Chaz Lanier makes 15 3-pointers in two NBA Summer League games

Chaz Lanier isn’t wasting any time in his second year in the NBA Summer League. The former Tennessee basketball star scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers for the Detroit Pistons on Monday, a day removed from scoring 25 with seven 3-pointers on Sunday.

In an 86-75 Pistons loss to the Knicks on Monday, Lanier scored his 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the 3-point line. He had 18 points on six 3-pointers in 16 minutes in the first half.

On Sunday Lanier exploded out of the games with 17 points in the first four minutes against the Cavaliers. He finished with 25 points while going 7-for-12 from the 3-point line in the 103-94 win. He scored 17 of the first 20 points for the Pistons, including a blistering 5-for-6 from the 3-point line in the opening minutes of the game.

Lanier scored 12 points on Thursday in a 101-93 loss to the 76ers. He was 4-for-11 from the field and just 1-for-6 from the 3-point line in 32 minutes in the loss. In two games since, Lanier is 15-for-25 from the 3-point line.

Chaz Lanier shooting 53.3% from 3-point line in NBA Summer League

In three games in the NBA Summer League, he’s averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 53.3% from the 3-point line and averaging 5.3 3-pointers per game.

Lanier appeared in 34 games for the Pistons during his rookie season, averaging 2.5 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 7.7 minutes per game. He shot 31.5% from the field and 28.4% from the 3-point line.

He started 16 times in 18 games for the Motor City Cruise, the affiliate of the Pistons in the NBA’s G League. He averaged 16.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.6 minutes per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 37.2% from the 3-point line.

Chaz Lanier was a second-round pick in 2025 NBA Draft

The Pistons picked Lanier in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting him at No. 37 overall. He was the ninth of what is now 13 Tennessee players who have been drafted during the Rick Barnes era.

Lanier in his one season at Tennessee in 2024-25 averaged 18.0 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line. He made 123 3-pointers in 38 games, breaking the previous record of 118 held by Chris Lofton.

The Nashville native transferred to Tennessee from North Florida, picking the home-state Vols over Kentucky and BYU. He had a breakout senior year at North Florida in 2023-24, averaging 19.7 points per game and making 108 threes in 32 games, shooting a career-high 44.0% from the 3-point line.

Lanier won the Jerry West Award, given annually to college basketball’s best shooting guard, during his season at Tennessee and was also named third-team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and The Sporting News. He was also named an All-American by the Wooden Award, was First Team All-SEC and won the SEC’s Newcomer of the Year award.