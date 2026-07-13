Chaz Lanier scores 17 points in first four minutes of NBA Summer League game

Chaz Lanier scored 12 points in 32 minutes in his NBA Summer League debut for the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in Las Vegas. He needed just four minutes to improve on those numbers on Sunday.

The former Tennessee basketball 3-point specialist erupted for 17 points in the first four minutes of Sunday’s Summer League game between the Pistons and Cavaliers.

Lanier finished with 25 points while going 7-for-12 from the 3-point line in the 103-94 win. He scored 17 of the first 20 points for the Pistons, including a blistering 5-for-6 from the 3-point line in the opening minutes of the game.

Five former Vols played in Spurs-Bucks game

Five former Tennessee players were part of the Spurs-Bucks game late Sunday night.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie started for the Spurs and scored 13 points to go with four rebounds, two steals and assist in 27 minutes. He also went just 3-for-12 from the field, 1-for-6 from the 3-point line and had five turnovers.

Igor Milicic Jr. also started for San Antonio. He scored 10 points and had six rebounds and six turnovers in 24 minutes. Zakai Zeigler is also on the Spurs Summer League roster, but was scoreless with four turnovers in just four minutes off the bench.

Nate Ament started and played 25 minutes for the Bucks. He scored seven points and had five rebounds and three turnovers. He was 3-for-7 from the floor and 1-for-2 from the 3-point line.

Felix Okpara had four points, four rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes for the Washington Wizards in a 104-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Keon Johnson had 15 points, three assists and two rebounds in a 112-105 Orlando Magic win over the Portland Trailblazers.

Chaz Lanier was a second-round pick in 2025 NBA Draft

The Pistons picked Lanier in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting him at No. 37 overall. He was the ninth of what is now 13 Tennessee players who have been drafted during the Rick Barnes era.

Lanier in his one season at Tennessee in 2024-25 averaged 18.0 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line. He made 123 3-pointers in 38 games, breaking the previous record of 118 held by Chris Lofton.

The Nashville native transferred to Tennessee from North Florida, picking the home-state Vols over Kentucky and BYU. He had a breakout senior year at North Florida in 2023-24, averaging 19.7 points per game and making 108 threes in 32 games, shooting a career-high 44.0% from the 3-point line.

Lanier won the Jerry West Award, given annually to college basketball’s best shooting guard, during his season at Tennessee and was also named third-team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and The Sporting News. He was also named an All-American by the Wooden Award, was First Team All-SEC and won the SEC’s Newcomer of the Year award.