Chris Beard ejected in Tennessee basketball vs Ole Miss

Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard was ejected in the second half between Tennessee basketball and the Rebels at Food City Center on Tuesday.

Beard ran onto the court with 6:15 to play. He sprinted at one official and then another one. Beard appeared to be upset with a lack of a foul call on Vols guard Bishop Boswell. The third-year Rebels coach chased after the third official as well, while an Ole Miss assistant coach tried to hold him back.

“It wasn’t the difference in the overall final score of the game,” Beard said. “But at some point you’ve got to fight for your players. That was the objective tonight in that moment.”

Beard drew two technicals fouls, resulting in an ejection. Game officials and a police officer ushered Beard off the court and headed for the tunnel, but then turned and ran back to the Ole Miss huddle.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie made three of four free throws for the two technical fouls.

Beard’s technicals followed a double technical earlier in the second half.

Vols forward Jaylen Carey and Ole Miss guard Patton Pinkins received technicals after Rebels forward James Scott elbowed Boswell.

Scott elbowed Boswell in the face as he drove to the rim. Scott extended his elbow and sent Boswell tumbling the court with 12:34 to play in the second half. Carey came to defend Boswell, chirping at Scott.

Vols assistant coach Steve McClain ushered Carey away from the situation.

Officials reviewed the play and gave Scott a flagrant foul. Boswell made one of two free throws and the Vols retained possession, which led to two Nate Ament free throws. Ament’s free throws puts the Vols ahead 46-38 with 12:19 to play.

Tensions bubbled in the first half between the Vols and Rebels.

OIe Miss forward Augusto Cassia ran over Ament then stepped over him in front of the Ole Miss bench in the first half. Carey got in Cassia’s face after the play.

Ole Miss guard Koren Johnson fouled Boswell hard in transition, sending Boswell to the floor with 3:45 before halftime.