Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II runs 4.37 in 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Chris Brazzell II took Mel Kiper Jr.’s prediction before the NFL Scouting Combine and did the long time ESPN NFL Draft analyst one tenth better.

Kiper predicted this week that Brazzell would put himself in the conversation to be a first-round pick by running “something in the ballpark of a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash.”

But on Saturday Brazzell blazed with a 4.37 in the 40, tied for the fourth fastest among wide receivers.

Oklahoma receiver Deion Burks ran a 4.30, just ahead of a 4.31 from Cincinnati’s Jeff Caldwell and a 4.35 from Georgia’s Zachariah Branch. Brazzell tied Oregon’s Malik Benson with a 4.37.

Kiper wrote before the combine that a time around 4.47 would put “push (Brazzell) into the first-round conversation.” Brazzell’s 10-yard split was 1.52 seconds.

“I love his 6-foot-5 size, sure hands, overall toughness and strength at the catch point,” Kiper added. “But NFL front offices will be paying close attention to his timed speed.”

A swift 4.37u for @Vol_Football WR Tennessee Chris Brazzell II



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8eem0PJp2F — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Kiper as Chris Brazzell II as No. 6 wide receiver in NFL Draft

Kiper has Brazzell ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the NFL Draft.

Kiper’s latest mock draft on Thursday had four receivers going in the first round: Ohio State’s Carnell Tate (No. 6, Cleveland Browns), USC’s Makai Lemon (No. 8, New Orleans Saints), Arizona State’s Jordan Tyson (No. 14, Baltimore Ravens) and Washington’s Denzel Boston (No. 26, Buffalo Bills).

Pro Football Focus earlier this week had Brazzell as a third-round pick, projecting him at No. 95 overall to the New England Patriots. PFF has Jermod McCoy as a first-round pick and Colton Hood as a second-round pick.

Multiple NFL mock drafts have projected both McCoy and Hood as possible first-round picks.

Chris Brazzell II in 2025: 62 catches, 1,017 yards, 9 TDs

Brazzell had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

This season Brazzell had four games with 100 0r more receiving yards: 177 vs. Georgia, 138 at Kentucky, 125 vs. East Tennessee State and 105 at Mississippi State. He had three touchdowns against Georgia, two against ETSU and one each against Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and UAB.

“He’s quicker than you’d expect out of his breaks at that size,” Kiper wrote of Brazzell, “but showing good straight-line speed will round out his scouting report. He’s the type of player who might rise over the next few weeks as teams get a closer look at his tape.”