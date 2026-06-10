Panthers coach Dave Canales, quarterback Bryce Young praise rookie Chris Brazzell

Former Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell is making a strong early impression with the Carolina Panthers, who selected the All-SEC playmaker in the third round of the NFL Draft back in April.

Brazzell reportedly made several noteworthy plays in Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp session, which included a contested catch over the middle of the field and a deep reception from reserve quarterback Kenny Pickett.

But it was starting quarterback Bryce Young who had the quote of the day in regard to the former Vol.

“You would’ve thought he’d been in a pro-style system throughout his whole life,” Young said, according to Panthers Wire. “He’s coming in understanding splits, understanding landmarks, understanding route timing, route tempo, where to be at the right time.

“So, I’ve been super impressed with his professionalism, the ability to do stuff, the ability for everything to translate.”

Brazzell was also reportedly impressive in organized team activities earlier this offseason.

Scrutiny has followed Tennessee skill players throughout the draft process after being coached by Josh Heupel. The system in place at Tennessee is not believed to be the best adaptation to the NFL game, but maybe the narrative is changing.

The Vols showed several different looks offensively in 2025, a year where the group led the Southeastern Conference with 39.8 points per game and ranked second to Ole Miss with 466.3 yards of total offense.

The route tree was different and the splits were shorter at times. Brazzell feasted with the changes, recording 1,017 receiving yards and a conference-leading nine touchdowns.

“I tell them if they watch the film this year, it was completely different from the past Tennessee offense,” Brazzell said at his Pro Day in March. “We are running NFL routes. We have a lot of stuff on film running pro routes. On my visits, I tell the scouts to watch the film, we are running NFL routes and they agree.”

Brazzell’s role in the Carolina offense this season is yet to be determined, but if offseason work is any indication, the rookie could make an early difference for the Panthers.

“His length is a great attribute,” Heupel said of Brazzell. “He’s got speed that’s rare at that size. And then his ability to be extremely loose, to sink and get out of cuts, his catch radius over the middle of the field or a deep ball down the sideline, he’s got some unique physical traits.”