What Chris Brazzell II said after being drafted by the Carolina Panthers

What former Tennessee football wide receiver Chris Brazzell II said during his introductory press conference after being picked by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night:

Why he was wearing a Carolina Panthers jacket in a photo from 2021

“I’ve been a fan. I’m a longtime Panthers fan. I’ve been a Panthers fan since third grade. So it’s just a dream come true.”

How he became a Panthers fan at such a young age

“I played for a team called the Greenwood Panthers. I wore a jersey that had Panthers on it. Back in the day, Cam Newton was quarterback. Y’all had Luke Kuechly, y’all had Steve Smith, Josh Norman, y’all going to the Super Bowl. I played quarterback at the time. Cam Newton, Odell Beckham, they’re my favorite players of all time. So I just kind of just rolled with it. Blue is my favorite color. So I literally just rolled with the Panthers and I never looked back.”

If he thought being drafted by the Carolina Panthers was going to happen entering the NFL Draft

“No, I did not. I didn’t know what was going to happen, to be honest, but I’m glad this happened.”

What the NFL Draft process was like

“The draft, it has been stressful. I ain’t going to lie to you. Draft was crazy. I’ve been anxious. I was nervous. I didn’t think I was going to get drafted third round. So for my favorite team to call me and select me, it takes everything away.”

Visiting the Carolina Panthers during the draft process

“One, like I said a thousand times, this is my favorite team. So this visit was the visit I was looking forward to the most. I got there, met the receivers coach, great guy. Met the GM, great guy. Met the OC, great guy. Met the head coach, great guy. So vibe was amazing. I feel like my 30 visit paid off for them selecting me.”

Being a Tennessee receiver going to the NFL to play with Bryce Young, who played quarterback at Alabama

“I went to Tennessee, he went to Bama. So, no shade, but I remember watching Bryce Young in 2022 when Tennessee beat Bryce Young. Bryce Young was balling though. Bryce Young was balling. He’s probably the most underrated quarterback in the league and I just want to take some stress off his shoulders, to be honest.”

How he would describe his speed

“I wouldn’t say super fast, but I mean, I’m pretty fast. I ran 4.37 (in the 40). I kind of false started, so I really could have ran like a 4.34 or a little faster than that. So y’all are going to see my speed for sure. I’ll leave it like that.”

How he would describe his game at wide receiver

“I’m a deep threat. I love man-to-man coverage. I’m a playmaker. You can just throw the ball my way, I’m going to go get it. And that’s me. I’m a playmaker. I’m a guy you can count on, third and three, third and eight, third and twenty. I feel I’m a guy who’s that’s going to make a play.”

The Panthers drafting Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling

“Yeah, we should get along good. (Georgia) beat us a couple times, but I had a great game, so I’m sure there’ll be mutual respect between us.”

Having good balance on deep balls and being able to land on his feet

“Man, I don’t know. It’s a God-given ability. When the ball is in the air, I don’t really think. When the ball is in the air, my body reacts to it and I feel like my body just allows me to land on my feet. So it’s just natural to me, to be honest.”

The Panthers drafting receiver Tetairoa McMillan last year

“He was a dog for Arizona. He was a playmaker for Arizona. He won Offensive Player of the Year, rookie this year, so utmost respect to him. He’s a dog. I plan on learning from him, and hopefully he teach me some things. I hope I just add the deep ball out there. I hope to add a playmaker, not even just a deep ball out there. I feel like I can do anything. So hopefully him on one side, me on the other side, we can just make things work and be unstoppable.”

If there was one play or one moment that made him a Cam Newton fan

“I wouldn’t say one play. I’ll say one thing, Cam Newton was a good teammate for sure. You saw him giving the ball to the kids every game. Great guy. Shoot, just his celebration, just him getting in there, little dabbing, whooping, hitting the Superman, just him being a fun guy to watch. It made me fall in love with him.”

The advice he got from his dad about getting to the NFL

“I wouldn’t even say (I’m) living out his dream. I feel like he had his dream. He went to live it. He played a couple years, so I’ll say it’s definitely his dream to see me in the NFL. But I’ve been getting NFL training since I’ve been a little boy because I grew up playing football. He was in the NFL when I was born, so I just grew up playing football. I found a love for the game of football at a young age.”

What he learned from his dad growing up that helped him reach the NFL

“Just my work ethic. The little things like talent’s cool, but the work ethic and what you do to be better than the guy is what makes you great.”

If he has been to a Panthers game before

“I have not been to the Panthers game. The closest thing … Tennessee versus NC State. We played at Bank of America Stadium in once. So that’s the closest thing I’ve been to a Panthers game, playing at the stadium.”