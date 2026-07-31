Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell II to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Chris Brazzell II’s rookie season in the NFL is over before it ever started. The former Tennessee football wide receiver will undergo season-ending knee surgery after suffering a torn LCL during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday morning.

It was initially reported that Brazzell would miss eight weeks, but the later update was that Brazzell would undergo surgery after receiving a second opinion on the injury.

ESPN on Wednesday reported the injury happened during a noncontact play during the practice. Brazzell was carted off the practice field after suffering the injury.

It was also reported that Brazzell missed two practices earlier this week because of soreness in the same knee that was injured on Wednesday. He’s completing for the third wide receiver spot on the Panthers roster.

“He felt weird on it, sat down,” Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters after the injury. “We took him in. We’ll get a full evaluation and get a picture of that, and we’ll give you guys more information there.”

Tennessee’s 2026 NFL Draft class

Brazzell was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft in April, selected by Carolina with the No. 83 overall pick.

He was one of five Tennessee players who was picked in the NFL Draft. Defensive back Colton Hood went in the second round at No. 37 overall to the New York Giants and Jermod McCoy was picked in the fourth round at No. 101 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders after falling due to injury concerns.

Edge rusher Joshua Josephs was a fifth-round pick at No. 147 overall by the Washington Commanders and defensive lineman Tyre West was a seventh-round pick of the Detroit Lions.

Seven former Vols signed as undrafted free agents: Quarterback Joey Aguilar (Jacksonville Jaguars), defensive lineman Dominic Bailey (Houston Texans), defensive tackle Bryson Eason (San Francisco 49ers), tight end Miles Kitselman (Detroit Lions), defensive back Jalen McMurray (Tennessee Titans), defensive tackle Jaxson Moi (Los Angeles Rams) and defensive back William Wright (Denver Broncos).

Chris Brazzell II in 2025: 62 catches, 1,017 yards, 9 TDs

Brazzell had a breakout senior season in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season Brazzell had four games with 100 or more receiving yards: 177 vs. Georgia, 138 at Kentucky, 125 vs. East Tennessee State and 105 at Mississippi State. He had three touchdowns against Georgia, two against ETSU and one each against Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and UAB.

Brazzell’s season high in 2024 was 63 yards against Kent State. His two touchdowns in his first season at Tennessee including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter of the win over Alabama.