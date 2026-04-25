Chris Brazzell drafted by Carolina Panthers in 3rd round of NFL Draft out of Tennessee

Wide receiver Chris Brazzell heard his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft when the Carolina Panthers selected the former Tennessee wideout in the 3rd round with pick No.83 overall.

A native of Midland, Texas, Brazzell spent the final two seasons of his college career in Knoxville after transferring to Tennessee from Tulane. During his time with the Vols, Brazzell developed into a productive option in Tennessee’s passing attack, bringing size and vertical speed to the outside receiver position. He had a breakout season in 2025, as he hauled in 62 receptions for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brazzell first broke onto the national radar at Tulane where he emerged as one of the top receivers in the American Athletic Conference, showing an ability to create explosive plays down the field while also becoming a reliable target in the passing game.

That production carried over when he arrived in Knoxville. Over two seasons with Tennessee, Brazzell used his length, catch radius and downfield ability to create mismatches on the perimeter while fitting into the Vols’ up-tempo offensive system.

Now, after finishing his college career with the Volunteers, Brazzell heads to the next level as the Panthers add a receiver with experience, proven production and the physical traits to compete for a role early in his professional career.

About this year’s NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23–25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with events centered around Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The city is planning to turn the North Shore area into a large football fan festival throughout the weekend.

The Draft opens on Thursday night, April 23rd, with the first round kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. On Friday, April 24th, rounds two and three begin at 7 p.m. ET. The draft wraps up on Saturday, April 25th, with the final four rounds starting at noon ET.

If you’re looking to tune in, you’ve got plenty of ways to watch—NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes are all carrying the draft. Streaming options include NFL+, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Tennessee has a number of prospects eligible for this year’s draft, including Chris Brazzell, Joshua Josephs, Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Bryson Eason, Dominic Bailey, Andre Turrentine, Jalen McMurray, Joey Aguilar, Miles Kitselman, and Tyre West.