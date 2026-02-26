Mel Kiper predicts Chris Brazzell to be in 'the first-round conversation' after NFL Combine

Chris Brazzell II will post a time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that will be fast enough to put the former Tennessee football wide receiver in the first-round conversation.

That’s one of the combine predictions this week from longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who had Brazzell’s climb as his “best prediction for combine week.”

“Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II will run something in the ballpark of 4.47 in the 40-yard dash,” Kiper wrote, “and push himself into the first-round conversation. I love his 6-foot-5 size, sure hands, overall toughness and strength at the catch point. But NFL front offices will be paying close attention to his timed speed.”

Kiper as Chris Brazzell II as No. 6 wide receiver in NFL Draft

Kiper has Brazzell ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the NFL Draft.

Kiper’s latest mock draft on Thursday had four receivers going in the first round: Ohio State’s Carnell Tate (No. 6, Cleveland Browns), USC’s Makai Lemon (No. 8, New Orleans Saints), Arizona State’s Jordan Tyson (No. 14, Baltimore Ravens) and Washington’s Denzel Boston (No. 26, Buffalo Bills).

Pro Football Focus earlier this week had Brazzell as a third-round pick, projecting him at No. 95 overall to the New England Patriots. PFF has Jermod McCoy as a first-round pick and Colton Hood as a second-round pick.

Multiple NFL mock drafts have projected both McCoy and Hood as possible first-round picks.

Chris Brazzell II in 2025: 62 catches, 1,017 yards, 9 TDs

Brazzell had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

This season Brazzell had four games with 100 0r more receiving yards: 177 vs. Georgia, 138 at Kentucky, 125 vs. East Tennessee State and 105 at Mississippi State.

He had three touchdowns against Georgia, two against ETSU and one each against Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and UAB.

Brazzell’s season high in 2024 was 63 yards against Kent State. His two touchdowns in his first season at Tennessee including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter of the win over Alabama.

“He’s quicker than you’d expect out of his breaks at that size,” Kiper wrote of Brazzell, “but showing good straight-line speed will round out his scouting report. He’s the type of player who might rise over the next few weeks as teams get a closer look at his tape.”