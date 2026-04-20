Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell stock continues to be all over the place

ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper, Jr. has liked Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell throughout the entire draft process. Sunday, Kiper, Jr. doubled down on his belief in the Vol receiver by naming him one of his two favorite prospects at the receiver position the the draft.

Kiper also listed Georgia’s Zachariah Branch. One of the attributes that Kiper likes about Brazzell is the receiver’s ability to help out his quarterback.

Brazzell might come off the board slightly after Branch — think late Round 2 or sometime during Round 3. But he has all the traits coaches want. He’s 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds. He runs a 4.37-second 40. He has a wide catch radius and knows how to adjust to poorly thrown balls to still make the grab. And the stats spell out all that: Brazzell caught 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine TDs last season, averaging 16.4 yards per reception. — Kiper said.

While Kiper has had praise for Brazzell throughout the entire NFL draft process. ESPN’s Adam Schefter raised questions about Brazzell in a Monday story citing league sources questioning Brazzell’s maturity.

Many teams say Tennessee’s Chris Brazzell II has elite talents that rival Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson

–one general manager even compared him with George Pickens — but there are even more questions about his maturity. — Schefter said.

Brazzell ran a 4.37-40 at the NFL Combine in late February. He also had a good showing at Tennessee’s pro day in Mark. Head coach Josh Heupel feels Brazzell has everything an NFL team could want.

“His length is a great attribute,” Heupel said. “He’s got speed that’s rare at that size. And then his ability to be extremely loose, to sink and get out of cuts, his catch radius over the middle of the field or a deep ball down the sideline, he’s got some unique physical traits.”

Brazzell and Heupel are fulling aware of questions some NFL teams have about Tennessee’s offense translating to the their level. Heupel, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and receivers coach Kelsey Pope made major adjustments to the offense between the 2024 and 2025 season. Heupel called his passing game over the last year the most diverse he has had in his coaching career. Brazzell has consistently told teams to check the tape.