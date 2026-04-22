NFL mock draft roundup: Chris Brazzell II could be drafted as high as the second round

Longtime ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is a believer in Chris Brazzell II’s NFL Draft stock, projecting him as as second-round pick at No. 63 overall to the New England Patriots on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

“He has all the traits coaches want,” Kiper wrote. “He’s 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds. He runs a 4.37-second 40. He has a wide catch radius and knows how to adjust to poorly thrown balls to still make the grab.

“And the stats spell out all that: Brazzell caught 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine TDs last season, averaging 16.4 yards per reception.”

Other NFL mock drafts aren’t as favorable, dropping Brazzell as low as the fourth round.

The first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Pittsburgh is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday night and Rounds 4-7 will take place Saturday afternoon.

NFL Mock Drafts: Chris Brazzell II

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr: No. 63 New England Patriots (2nd Round)

The Athletic: No. 78 Indianapolis Colts (3rd Round)

ESPN, Jordan Reid: 91. Buffalo Bills (3rd Round)

ESPN, Matt Miller: 100. Pittsburgh Steelers (3rd Round)

NFL.com, Chad Reuter: 105. New York Giants (4th Round)

Chris Brazzell II had breakout season at Tennessee in 2025

Brazzell had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane.

In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Brazzell was a four-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings when he left Tulane in 2024. He was the No. 91 overall player in the portal and the No. 16 wide receiver on the board.

Brazzell is the No. 8 wide receiver on Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL Draft Big Board, ranked behind Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson is Kiper’s No. 1 wide receiver, ahead of Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Makai Lemon (USC), Denzel Boston (Washington), Omar Cooper Jr.(Indiana), Zachariah Branch (Georgia) and Germie Bernard (Alabama).

Tennessee’s wide receiver draft picks under Josh Heupel

Dont’e Thornton was a fourth-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft, selected at No. 108 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman were back-to-back third-round picks in 2023, with Hyatt going at No. 73 to the New York Giants and Tillman at No. 74 to the Cleveland Browns.

Velus Jones was a third-round pick in 2023, picked No. 71 overall by the Chicago Bears.