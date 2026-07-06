Chris Ramirez commits to Tennessee baseball as Cal Baptist transfer shortstop

Chris Ramirez has committed to Tennessee baseball as a transfer from Cal Baptist following a visit in late June.

“I want to win first and foremost,” Ramirez told Volquest on June 24. “The whole goal is win a national championship. I think Tennessee, we can do that here. Personally, I would like to be a first-rounder. At the end of the day, I want to put myself in position to be a major leaguer.”

Ramirez slashed .371/.440/.503 in two seasons while racking up individual awards. The 5-foot-9 shortstop walked 53 times while striking out only 34 times in 455 at-bats.

Ramirez was named the WAC player of the year as a sophomore in 2026 after being the WAC freshman of the year in 2025. He also was the WAC defensive player of the year in both seasons. He has a career .970 fielding percentage and made only three errors in 2026.

The California native was one of five finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, which is given to the nation’s top shortstop each year. He is the only one of the finalists expected to return to college next season.

Ramirez slashed .389/.452/.575 as a sophomore, hitting seven homers after not hitting any as a freshman. He scored 71 runs and had 22 doubles, while walking 29 times and striking out only 18 times. He stole 21 bases in 28 attempts.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.