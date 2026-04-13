Tennessee basketball target Chris Washington Jr. sets commitment date

Tennessee basketball target Chris Washington Jr., a four-star small forward in the class of 2026, will announce his college decision on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Washington’s finalists are the Vols, Ole Miss, Auburn, Villanova and USC.

Washington is scheduled to visit Tennessee this week.

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound forward was previously committed to Alabama before reopening his recruitment. He’s the No. 49 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2026 class. He plays at Providence Christian Academy in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The Vols got back into Washington’s recruitment and worked on scheduling a visit during the season, but the timing did not work. He will visit this week instead as the Vols work to add to their roster.

Tennessee signed three prep prospects in the fall

Tennessee signed three high school prospects during the fall signing period: Three-star point guard Marquis Clark, four-star guard Manny Green and four-star small forward Ralph Scott.

The class is currently ranked No. 37 overall and No. 8 in the SEC with a class score of 90.62.

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Scott is the highest-ranked prospect in the group at No. 58 overall. He’s the No. 22 small forward in the class and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Florida.

Green, listed at 6-6, 205, is ranked No. 138 overall, No. 34 at shooting guard and No. 6 in the state of Georgia.

Clark, the latest addition to the class, is ranked No. 217 overall, No. 38 at point guard and No. 3 in Illinois, out of Whitney Young High School in Chicago.

Who the Vols have added in the transfer portal so far

Tennessee has multiple spots to fill on the 2026-27 roster after six former players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week.

The Vols to date have added three players from the NCAA Transfer Portal: Belmont graduate-transfer guard Tyler Lundblade, Cal guard Dai Dai Ames and Loyola Chicago forward Miles Rubin.

The Vols conducted an in-home visit with Wake Forest transfer guard Juke Harris on Sunday evening. The 6-foot-7 sophomore is the No. 3 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal in the On3 Industry Ranking after averaging 21.4 points in his second season at Wake.

He had an effective field goal percentage of 52.7 while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.2% from the 3-point line. He averaged 6.1 points in 19.0 minutes per game as a freshman in 2024-25.

Harris picked Wake Forest over Tennessee out of high school, as a four-star prospect out of Salisbury, N.C. He was the No. 95 overall player in the 2024 Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 34 small forward in the class and the No. 9 player in North Carolina.