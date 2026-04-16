What Rick Barnes said about Chris Washington Jr. signing with Tennessee basketball

Chris Washington Jr. signed with Tennessee basketball on Thursday afternoon after he committed to the Vols earlier Thursday.

“We are happy to add Chris to a high school class that we are really enthused about,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said in a school release. “Chris is a truly special athlete and, without a doubt, one of the finest in the country at the prep level. He is particularly impactful in transition and leaping off one foot. He can also stretch the floor and knock down 3-point shots, as well as grab offensive rebounds. At the defensive end, Chris has all the tools to become elite and is someone who can guard four positions. We always prioritize keeping talented players in-state and feel Chris will fit in well here on Rocky Top.”

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound forward is a four-star prospect and the No. 49 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2026 class. The Providence Christian Academy product was previously committed to Alabama. He picked the Vols over finalists Auburn, Ole Miss, Villanova and USC.

Washington is one of four players committed to the Vols in the 2026 class.

Four-star guard Ralph Scott, three-star guard Manny Green and three-star point guard Marquis Clark. All three signed with the Vols in November. Scott, a 6-8 guard, is the No. 58 prospect in the class.

Washington is the fifth player to visit Tennessee since the season ended. All five have committed. The other four are transfers.

Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade was the first to commit. Cal guard Dai Dai Ames and Loyola (Chicago) forward Miles Rubin visited over the weekend and committed. Notre Dame forward Jalen Harralson committed Wednesday following his visit.

Lundblade, the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in the 2025-26 season, averaged 15.6 points, shooting 40.6% on 3-pointers in the 2025-26 season. The 6-5 guard was one of 17 players to make more than 100 3-pointers this season. He made 115 in the 2025-26 season after making 104 the year prior.

Ames averaged a career-best 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers at Cal. He also hit 85% of his free throws. He had 12 games with at least 20 points and topped 25 points in five of those.

The 6-3 guard was a third-team All-ACC selection.

Rubin averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior for the Ramblers before entering the transfer portal. The Chicago native has been a shot-blocking wizard in his career. The 6-10 has blocked 237 shots in 103 games.

Haralson, a 6-7 forward, averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games for the Fighting Irish this season. Haralson shot 51.1% from the floor in 26.6 minutes per game, starting 23 times in his 27 games. He also averaged 2.7 turnovers per game and had 69 assists to 74 turnovers for the season.