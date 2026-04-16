Chris Washington Jr. commits to Tennessee basketball as four-star forward in 2026 class

Chris Washington Jr. has committed to Tennessee basketball, he announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound forward is a four-star prospect and the No. 49 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2026 class. The Providence Christian Academy product was previously committed to Alabama.

The Vols got back into Washington’s recruitment and worked on scheduling a visit during the season. It got him on campus for that visit Tuesday when he locked in his decision to play for the Vols. He announced his commitment two days later. He picked the Vols over finalists Auburn, Ole Miss, Villanova and USC.

Washington is one of four players committed to the Vols in the 2026 class.

Four-star guard Ralph Scott, three-star guard Manny Green and three-star point guard Marquis Clark. All three signed with the Vols in November. Scott, a 6-8 guard, is the No. 58 prospect in the class.

Washington’s commitment continues a recent run on building a dynamic roster for the 2026-27 season.

Tennessee has four players committed out of the transfer portal.

Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade was the first to commit. Cal guard Dai Dai Ames and Loyola (Chicago) forward Miles Rubin visited over the weekend and committed. Notre Dame forward Jalen Harralson committed Wednesday following his visit.

Lundblade, the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in the 2025-26 season, averaged 15.6 points, shooting 40.6% on 3-pointers in the 2025-26 season. The 6-5 guard was one of 17 players to make more than 100 3-pointers this season. He made 115 in the 2025-26 season after making 104 the year prior.

Ames averaged a career-best 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers at Cal. He also hit 85% of his free throws. He had 12 games with at least 20 points and topped 25 points in five of those.

The 6-3 guard was a third-team All-ACC selection.

Rubin averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior for the Ramblers before entering the transfer portal. The Chicago native has been a shot-blocking wizard in his career. The 6-10 has blocked 237 shots in 103 games.

Haralson, a 6-7 forward, averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games for the Fighting Irish this season. Haralson shot 51.1% from the floor in 26.6 minutes per game, starting 23 times in his 27 games. He also averaged 2.7 turnovers per game and had 69 assists to 74 turnovers for the season.