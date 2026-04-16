What Tennessee basketball is getting in 2026 4-star SF Chris Washington Jr.

Tennessee basketball added “positional size, athletic, fluidity, plus length” with the commitment from 2026 four-star small forward Chris Washington Jr. on Thursday. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound prospect picked the Vols over Ole Miss, Auburn, Villanova and USC.

Washington is a four-star in the Rivals ratings, ranked No. 33 overall, No. 11 at small forward and No. 1 overall in the state of Tennessee, out of Providence Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.

Washington took an official visit to Alabama in September and committed to the Crimson Tide in the fall, before reopening his recruitment. He was scheduled to visit Tennessee on January 31 before a winter storm cancelled the visit.

Tennessee has now added five new players to the 2026-27 roster, including four commitments out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after the Vols lost six players to the portal last week.

Chris Washington is fourth prep prospect in Tennessee’s 2026 class

“With Chris Washington, you immediately see the positional size, athletic fluidity, and plus length,” On3’s Jamie Shaw said. “The upside is high with his physical tools. He has also taken continual steps in his game each year, growing toward that ceiling.

“The immediate floor is as a three-and-D option, guarding multiple spots and spacing the floor as a catch and shoot threat. As he continues to develop, there could be more there to uncover.”

Washington is the fourth prep prospect in Tennessee’s 2026 class. Before adding Washington the group was ranked No. 37 overall and No. 8 in the SEC with a class score of 90.62.

“Washington is still a bit raw,” Shaw said, “needing strength and continuing to fine tune his footwork and balance points on both ends of the floor. This is an upside grab for Tennessee and it will be intriguing to watch how his game develops.”

Tennessee signed three prep prospects in the fall

Tennessee signed three high school prospects during the fall signing period: Three-star point guard Marquis Clark, four-star guard Manny Green and four-star small forward Ralph Scott.

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Scott is the highest-ranked prospect in the group at No. 58 overall. He’s the No. 22 small forward in the class and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Florida.

Green, listed at 6-6, 205, is ranked No. 138 overall, No. 34 at shooting guard and No. 6 in the state of Georgia.

Clark, the latest addition to the class, is ranked No. 217 overall, No. 38 at point guard and No. 3 in Illinois, out of Whitney Young High School in Chicago.