Tennessee great Christian Moore recalled by Los Angeles Angels after Mike Trout injury

Christian Moore is back in the big leagues.

The Los Angeles Angels recalled Moore, their 2024 first-round pick, to take the roster spot of Mike Trout, who is headed to the injured list with a hamstring injury. The move was made on Thursday and first reported by The Athletic.

Moore has been scorching hot at the Triple-A level this season with the Salt Lake Bees, slashing .333/.468/.585 with nine homers, 45 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 252 plate appearances. Moore logs an OPS of 1.053 with 55 runs scored.

The second baseman made his MLB debut for the Angels a little more than a year ago on June 13, 2025. In 53 games with Los Angeles last season, Moore slashed .198/.284/.370 with seven home runs, 16 RBI and 20 runs scored. He’s not played for the Angels this season to date.

Moore struck out 33.7 percent of the time in his 53 MLB games in 2025, but has struck out just 54 times with 49 walks in 195 at-bats at the Triple-A level this season.

The Angels open a four-game series in Sacramento against the A’s on Thursday at 9:40 p.m. ET. Moore, who has spent time in left field and third base with the Salt Lake Bees in addition to second base, could see some time in left field with the Angels.

Former Tennessee pitcher Chad Dallas was called up by the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this season to make his MLB debut. The Blue Jays picked Dallas in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Dallas was the 11th to reach the major leagues since 2020.

Four Vols reached the majors for the first time in 2025, including Moore.

Pitcher Chase Dollander was called up by the Colorado Rockies debuted on April 6 against the Oakland Athletics. Blade Tidwell was called up in May by the Mets and started against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 4. Moore made his debut on June 13 with the Los Angeles Angels less than a year after he was drafted No. 8 in 2024.

Drew Gilbert made his debut on August 8 shortly after he was traded to the San Francisco Giants by the New York Mets. Tidwell also was traded to the Giants in the same deal.

Three Vols reached the majors in 2024.

Trey Lipscomb, who was picked in the third round of the 2022 draft, debuted with the Washington Nationals on March 30, 2024. Jordan Beck, the No. 38 pick in the 2022 draft, made his debut with the Colorado Rockies on April 30, 2024.

Seth Halvorsen, a seventh-round pick in 2023, was called up on Aug. 30, 2024. He made his debut a day later with the Colorado Rockies.

Two got to the majors in 2023.

Ben Joyce got to the majors with the Los Angeles Angels on May 29, 2023, less than a year after he was drafted in the third round in 2022. Andre Lipcius made his debut on Sept. 1, 2023 with the Detroit Tigers, who had taken him in the third round in 2019.

Pitcher Garrett Crochet debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 2020, skipping the minor leagues and debuting the same year in which he drafted No. 11 overall.