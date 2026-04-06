Clarence Massamba enters transfer portal to leave Tennessee basketball

Clarence Massamba has entered the transfer portal to leave Tennessee basketball after one season with the Vols, he told Volquest on Monday.

Massamba played 39 minutes in 12 games. He scored four points, including hitting a 3-pointer against Northern Kentucky on Nov. 8. The 6-foot-5 guard played one minute in Tennessee’s first-round NCAA Tournament win against Miami (Ohio) and played two minutes in its season-ending loss to Michigan in the Elite Eight.

Massamba is the second Vol to enter the portal since the season ending. Forward Cade Phillips was the first. The 6-foot-9 Phillips is averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 61 career games. He averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game as a junior, starting nine of Tennessee’s 10 games before ending his season due to a longstanding shoulder injury.

Massamba dealt with a right hip injury during the season.

Massamba committed to UT in April as three-star recruit. He spent two years playing at The Rock School in Gainesville, Florida, before returning to France.

He averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists during the 2024-25 season, which he spent mostly with Espies Monaco, AS Monaco’s U21 team. He shot 34.1% on 3-pointers.