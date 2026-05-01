Transfer destination reported for Tennessee freshman guard Clarence Massamba

Clarence Massamba is transferring to UC Davis after leaving Tennessee basketball. The freshman guard entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 6 after one season with the Vols.

Massamba played 39 minutes in 12 games last season. He scored four points, including hitting a 3-pointer against Northern Kentucky on Nov. 8.

The 6-foot-5 guard played one minute in Tennessee’s first-round NCAA Tournament win against Miami (Ohio) and played two minutes in its season-ending loss to Michigan in the Elite Eight.

Clarence Massamba dealt with injury last season

Massamba, who dealt with a right hip injury during the season, was one of six Vols to enter the portal after the season ended. He committed to UT in April as three-star recruit. He spent two years playing at The Rock School in Gainesville, Florida, before returning to France.

He averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists during the 2024-25 season, which he spent mostly with Espies Monaco, AS Monaco’s U21 team. He shot 34.1% on 3-pointers.

The Vols lost four seniors (Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Amaree Abram and Grant Hurst) while six players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal (J.P. Estrella, Jaylen Carey, Cade Phillips, Bishop Boswell, Amari Evans and Clarence Massamba). Sophomore guard Ethan Burg also decided to return home to Israel.

Massamba was previously the only player that has not yet announced a commitment to a new school. Estrella is going to Michigan, Carey is going to Missouri and Phillips is going to Texas A&M. Boswell signed with Maryland and Evans landed at Texas.

New-look Vols ranked No. 11 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

Tennessee was unranked when ESPN released its first Way-Too-Early Top 25 ranking for the 2026-27 season three weeks ago. On Monday, the Vols not only jumped into the updated rankings, but leaped all the way to No. 11.

“With all five starters from this past season’s team gone,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote, “Rick Barnes went into the portal and landed one of the best transfer classes in the country. There has been a notable shift in focus, with the Volunteers adding a ton of offensive punch with the incoming group.”

Borzello projects Tennessee’s starting five, based on the current roster, to be Terrence Hill Jr., Dai Dai Ames, Tyler Lundblade, Jalen Haralson and Miles Rubin.

“Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU) torched North Carolina in the NCAA tournament,” Borzello wrote. “Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame) averaged 16.2 points as a freshman; Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) is a sharp 3-point shooter; and Dai Dai Ames (California) is a score-first lead guard. The key could be whether Barnes can get them all to buy in his usual brand of defense.”