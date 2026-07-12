Tennessee signee Cody Boshell picked by the Diamondbacks in 11th round of MLB Draft

Cody Boshell was picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 11th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday. The Tennessee baseball signee was picked with the No. 326 overall selection in the draft.

Boshell was ranked as the No. 124 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class by Perfect Game. The St. Johns, Fla. native ranked as the fifth-best first baseman in the recruiting class and the No. 16 player out of the state of Florida.

entering draft weekend, Boshell was ranked as the No. 276 draft prospect by Baseball America and No. 142 by ESPN.

The prep star throws and bats left handed and would be a draft eligible sophomore he elects not to sign. He becomes the fifth Tennessee signee drafted on the weekend.

Outfielder Jared Grindlinger was chosen No. 12 overall by the Los Angeles Angels and outfielder Trevor Condon was drafted No. 13 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals. Kaiden McCarthy was picked by the Atlanta Braves in the second round. Tyler Putnam was picked by the Colorado Rockies in the fifth round.

Tennessee has five players off the board through the first 11 rounds of the MLB Draft. Tegan Kuhns was selected No. 32 overall in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals and Henry Ford No. 191 overall in the sixth round by the Seattle Mariners. Bo Rhudy was picked in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett Wright drafted No. 229 overall in the eighth round by the Angels.