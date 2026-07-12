Cole Koeninger to play for Tennessee baseball as top-20 high school prospect

Cole Koeninger will play for Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Sunday.

The highly regarded two-way player and top-20 prospect plans to move to Knoxville on Monday.

“I’m extremely excited to be a Vol,” Koeninger said.

Koeninger was ranked as the No. 107 prospect in the draft by ESPN and the No. 99 draft prospect by MLB.com. He is a standout right-handed pitcher and also a star shortstop.

Koeninger, the second-ranked high school prospect from Texas according to Perfect Game, is the No. 7 high school shortstop and No. 17 recruit nationally in the 2026 class.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.