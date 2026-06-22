Where Neyland Stadium is ranked on EA Sports College Football 27's 'toughest places to play'

Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium is the eighth-toughest place to play in college football, according to the new EA Sports College Football 27 video game. The new game is set to be released on July 9.

LSU’s Tiger Stadium is ranked as the toughest place to play in the new game, ahead of Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, Georgia’s Sanford Stadium and Alabama’s Bryant Denny Stadium.

Oregon’s Autzen Stadium is ranked No. 6, then Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at No. 7.

Other stadiums that made the top 20, in order, are Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, Oklahoma’s Memorial Stadium, Michigan Stadium, Darell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, Washington’s Husky Stadium, South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium, Indiana’s Memorial Stadium, Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium.

Kickoff times and TV information for the first three games of the season was announced on May 28.

The season opener on September 5 against Furman will be a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start streaming on SEC Network+.

The road game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on September 12 is a 7 p.m. ET start on ESPN and the home game against Kennesaw State on September 19 is a 7:45 p.m. ET start on SEC Network.

The only SEC kickoff time to be announced so far is the conference opener at home against Texas on September 26, set for a Noon ET start on ABC.

Kickoff windows set for Tennessee’s SEC schedule

Kickoff windows were announced last week for the rest of the SEC schedule. The three windows are early (Noon-1 p.m. Eastern Time), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET), night (6-8 p.m. ET or flex (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET).

As for the rest of the home SEC schedule, the Auburn game on October 3, the Alabama game on October 17 and the LSU game on November 21 are both in the flex kickoff window. The Kentucky game on November 7 will be a night game.

The Arkansas game on October 10 — Tennessee’s first SEC road game of the season — and the game at Texas A&M on November 14 are both in the flex window.

The road game at South Carolina on October 24 is in the afternoon window and the regular-season finale at Vanderbilt on November 28 is in the night window.