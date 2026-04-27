What Colton Hood said after being drafted by the New York Giants

What former Tennessee football cornerback Colton Hood said during his introductory press conference with the New York Giants on Saturday, after being picked in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night:

The hardest thing he did training for football as a kid

“Probably running hills. That was pretty hard. Since I was like nine years old, (my dad would) just make us get up at six in the morning and go run hills. Also one time he made us run 20-something 200s on the track. So that was pretty hard. With steel-toe boots. So yeah, that was pretty hard.”

Giants coach John Harbaugh describing his game as a pit bull, if it comes from the work he put in growing up

“Yeah, I definitely got it from that for sure. I would say pit bull is a great word. Pit bull. I would say I’m more like a Cane Corso though. Bigger dog. But yeah, I’m ecstatic with that comparison for sure.”

If he has a Cane Corso or any other dogs

“Nah, I don’t have any, but I’m planning to get one. My parents don’t really like pets, so I never had one growing up. But I’m living by myself, I might get me a Cane Corso for sure.”

What it was like in the hours after he got drafted

“It kind of feels unreal still to this day. Like, I’m in the New York Giants facility. It’s kind of crazy. But I’m just happy to be here. I’m ready to go to work. Honestly, if we could practice tomorrow, I’d throw my cleats on right now.”

The strengths he brings to the Giants

“My strengths, I would say just my competitive nature. And I’ll say also just my press-man ability. I don’t think there’s anyone in the draft that’s as good as me when it comes to press. And then I just want to continue to build on that and continue to build on my game so when the season comes I can be dominant.”

How much his press-man coverage ability appealed to the Giants

“Yeah, they’ve told me that was one of the biggest things that they liked about me. Just told me about, you know my technique and how they like my technique and not to change it. To come in and continue to work on it and continue to master it.”

Which NFL players he has modeled his game after

“My uncle played ten years in the league and he trained Patrick Peterson when he was with the Arizona Cardinals. So yeah, Pat P, is a big one, someone I’ve looked up to since I was 13, 14 years old, somebody who I always watched. I would also say to Patrick Chung, Darrelle Revis, Jaycee Horn, all those guys are great man-to-man lockdown corners. And they also go get the ball. So I guess those are some of the main guys.”

His uncle, Roderick Hood, playing 10 years in the NFL, with the Philadelphia Eagles when John Harbaugh was special teams coach

“Yeah, I learned everything from him — him and my dad — just about football. And then my uncle, to the more technical side of just playing the position, playing corner. He taught me almost everything I know about it. So definitely somebody I look up to, somebody who I still go to to this day if I need any advice about the position.”

His celebration last season, acting like he was putting a hood over his head

“I came up with it actually in the spur of the moment. Right before my first PBU of the season, I was like, you know… actually the night before, me and my roommate, Ty Redmond, we were talking about celebrations we were going to do and I was just trying to think of a celebration. And I was like, ‘Bro, I want to do something that nobody else has done or that, nobody else is doing.’ And in the spur of the moment, I thought of that because my last name’s Hood. And it kind of stuck.”

Balancing how to bring fire to the Giants cornerback room vs. being a rookie and paying dues

“Yeah, honestly, I’m just going to be myself. I’m not going to go in there and try to step on anybody’s toes, but I am coming in there to compete. And that’s just who I am. That’s the type of person I am. But I’m going to be myself. I’m going to be fun, light-hearted. Not somebody who’s always, I guess, super serious. But I’m about my business, and I’m going to come in there and compete.”

The emotions of the NFL Draft, getting the phone call from the Giants and being emotional

“Yeah, I didn’t have a choice of whether I could hold it in or not. I’ve been holding it in this whole process because I’ve been dreaming about this since I was six years old. Looking at my ceiling, dreaming about playing in the NFL. And then to get to play for such a storied franchise as the Giants in this great city of New York is just something that even I couldn’t have dreamed of. So just being able to be here in this moment is amazing and definitely something that I’m grateful for. And I’m going to be appreciative of.”

If there are any NFL wide receivers he’s already thinking about trying to cover

“Yeah, I mean, shoot, I’m a big football fan. I’m a big fan of Ja’Marr Chase, big fan of Justin Jefferson, big fan of all the top guys. Puka Nacua, all the top guys I’m a big fan of. So being able to go out there and compete with those guys is definitely a blessing and something that I’m looking forward to.”

Calling the Giants a storied franchise, what he knows about the team’s history and the Super Bowl teams

“Yeah, I mean, you want me to name them all? Michael Strahan, Eli Manning, Odell Beckham, Lawrence Taylor. Just there’s so many players that have come here, did the right thing and the city loves them for it. So, I’m a football guy. I’m big on football. That’s all I know. It’s all I do. So, yeah, I love this franchise and I’m glad to be a part of it.”