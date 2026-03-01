Daniel Jeremiah says Colton Hood has 'first-round tape' and 'first-round testing' for NFL Draft

There’s no question for NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah is a first-round pick in the NFL Draft in April. The only question is when the Tennessee football defensive back will hear his name called.

“Hood is a first-round pick,” Jeremiah said Friday during NFL Network’s coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “It’s just a matter of where does he slot in and where does he go. He’s got first-round tape and now he’s got first-round testing.”

Jeremiah in his mock draft on February 17 had Hood going at No. 29 overall to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round, 17 spots behind Jermod McCoy at No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys.

He had the Rams taking Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at No. 13 overall.

“The Rams double down on the secondary in Round 1 with free agency threatening to eat into their DB depth,” Jeremiah wrote. “Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Hood can both take the ball away.

NFL Network compares Colton Hood to Marshon Lattimore

An NFL Network graphic on Friday compared Hood to Marshon Lattimore, the Washington Commanders defensive back who was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Hood measured at 5-11 5/8 at the Combine, compared to 6-0 for Lattimore. Both weighed in at 193 pounds and had 31-inch arms — 31 3/8 for Hood and 31 1/4 for Lattimore.

McCoy was projected as a top-10 pick and the No. 1 corner off the board over the summer, before missing all of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL during offseason training in January. He was a star during the 2024 season with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions.

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

Jermod McCoy, Colton Hood as first-rounders and teammates?

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller earlier this month had both McCoy and Hood going in the first 13 picks of his mock draft, with McCoy at No. 11 to the Miami Dolphins and Hood at No. 13 to the Rams. ESPN analyst Field Yates in his mock draft last week had McCoy and Hood both going to the Rams in the first round, with McCoy at No. 13 and Hood at No. 29.

“A double-dip at cornerback for the Rams?” Yates wrote. “And from the same college?! This would be the first instance of a team taking two players from the same school at the same position in the first round during the common draft era (since 1967), per ESPN Research.

“But I believe this move merits consideration given the overall strength of the Rams’ roster and the vulnerability of their secondary.”