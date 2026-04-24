Colton Hood drafted by New York Giants in 2nd round of NFL Draft out of Tennessee

Cornerback Colton Hood heard his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft when the New York Giants selected the former Tennessee Volunteers Football defensive back in Round 2 with the No. 37 overall pick.

A native of McDonough, Georgia, Hood spent the final season of his college career in Knoxville after transferring to Tennessee from Colorado. During his time with the Vols, Hood quickly worked his way into the secondary and provided depth and versatility in the defensive backfield.

Hood began his college career at Auburn before transferring to Colorado where he saw action early in his career and continued to develop as a defensive back. His experience at the Power Four level helped prepare him for the move to the SEC where he brought immediate physicality and competitiveness to Tennessee’s secondary during the 2026 season.

In Knoxville, Hood showcased his ability to play at a high level against standout SEC wide receivers. His quickness and instincts allowed him to hold up in coverage while also showing a willingness to be physical against the run.

Now, after finishing his college career with the Volunteers, Hood heads to the next level as the Giants add a defensive back with experience and versatility in the secondary. In 12 starts last season, Hood totaled 50 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, one interception for a touchdown and eight pass breakups

About this year’s NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23–25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with events centered around Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The city is planning to turn the North Shore area into a large football fan festival throughout the weekend.

The Draft opens on Thursday night, April 23rd, with the first round kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. On Friday, April 24th, rounds two and three begin at 7 p.m. ET. The draft wraps up on Saturday, April 25th, with the final four rounds starting at noon ET.

If you’re looking to tune in, you’ve got plenty of ways to watch—NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes are all carrying the draft. Streaming options include NFL+, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Tennessee has a number of prospects eligible for this year’s draft, including Chris Brazzell, Joshua Josephs, Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Bryson Eason, Dominic Bailey, Andre Turrentine, Jalen McMurray, Joey Aguilar, Miles Kitselman, and Tyre West.