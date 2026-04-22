NFL mock draft roundup: Colton Hood projected in first, second rounds of NFL Draft

The jury is still out on Colton Hood in the NFL Draft. The Tennessee football standout corner could hear his name called in the first round Thursday night or could be left waiting until the second round begins on Friday.

Various mock drafts have Hood projected as high as the No. 18 overall pick or slipping the final pick of the first round or the first pick of the second round.

The first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Pittsburgh is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday night and Rounds 4-7 will take place Saturday afternoon.

NFL Mock Drafts: Colton Hood

NFL.com, Chad Reuter: No. 18 Minnesota Vikings

NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 20 Dallas Cowboys

Pro Football Talk: No. 24 Cleveland Browns

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr: No. 29 Cleveland Browns

ESPN, Jordan Reid: No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs

NFL.com, Eric Edholm: No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN, Matt Miller: No. 30 Miami Dolphins

The Athletic: No. 32 Seattle Seahawks

ESPN, Field Yates: No. 33 New York Jets (2nd Round)

Colton Hood is one of 16 players attending NFL Draft

It was announced on April 10 that Hood will be one of 16 players attending the NFL Draft in person.

The other attendees will be David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr., Mansoor Delane, Caleb Downs, Keldric Faulk, Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love, Francis Mauigoa, Kayden McDonald, Kadyn Proctor, Arvell Reese, Ty Simpson, Sonny Styles, Carnell Tate and Jordan Tyson.

Hood and fellow Tennessee corner Jermod McCoy are projected to be first-round picks. The Vols had one first-round pick last season in James Pearce at No. 26 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Darnell Wright was a first-round pick in 2023, going to the Chicago Bears at No. 10 overall and was the first first-round pick for Tennessee since Derek Barnett in 2017. The Vols haven’t had two players selected in the first round since 2010, when Eric Berry was the No. 5 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Dan Williams was picked at No. 26 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Colton Hood had breakout season after transferring to Tennessee

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

Hood played one season each at Auburn and Colorado before transferring to Tennessee.

He had 24 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games at Colorado in 2024 and appeared in four games at Auburn in 2023.