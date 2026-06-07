Coveted safety Ta’Shawn Poole talks Tennessee visit

Macon, Georgia safety Ta’Shawn Poole has been to Rocky Top several times during the recruiting process. He was back at Tennessee this weekend for his official visit and gave the Vols high marks.

“It’s just the time,” Poole said. “I love coach Heup, coach Dex and coach Knowles. He is a legend. Just me coming back and getting a feel of it and just checking off my box list is why I come back every time.”

First year Vol assistant Anthony Poindexter has invested plenty of time in Poole since he joined the staff in January. This weekend was another chance for them to connect.

“He has been recruiting me since he was at Penn State but that is kind of far,” Poole said with a smile. “So with him making the transition to Tennessee, I took that into consideration and just having that relationship and bond since then.”

Poole appears to be a Tennessee and Florida State battle but he is still working through the process.

“It’s going good mentally,” Poole said. “It’s not draining or stressful as they say. I’m handling it well right now. Maybe when it’s time to commit that’s when it will get stressful but right now it’s good.”

Watch the full interview with Poole below.

About The Rivals Industry Ranking

The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete and unbiased rating and ranking measurement.

For football, the Rivals Industry Ranking equally weights the primary recruiting media services. The algorithm is weighted as follows: 247Sports (33%), Rivals.com (33%), and ESPN (33%).

The Vols hosted a number of top prospects this weekend, including Butler. Others in town for the weekend are five-star David Gabriel Georges and a number of other top targets on campus, including commitment Derrick Baker, Ta’Shawn Poole, commitment Kadin Fife, Q’Mari Hudson, Kenaz Sullivan, Dylan Haley, Tre Geathers, Cole Crawford, Christian Mays, commitment Kesean Bowman, Miller Westerfield, James Pace, and Mason Halliman.

Tennessee landed two commitments during the weekend, as long-time tight end target Malik Howard announced his decision to choose the Vols over Notre Dame and others. Late on Saturday night, defensive tackle Christian Mays announced his decision to choose the Vols.