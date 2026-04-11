Dai Dai Ames commits to Tennessee basketball as Cal guard in transfer portal

Dai Dai Ames has committed to Tennessee basketball as a transfer guard from Cal, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest on Saturday.

Ames averaged a career-best 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers at Cal. He also hit 85% of his free throws. He had 12 games with at least 20 points and topped 25 points in five of those.

Ames was a third-team All-ACC selection.

The 6-foot-2 guard joins Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade as the first two transfers committed to the Vols and coach Rick Barnes.

Ames has played in 96 games with 76 starts between three schools. He has averaged 10.5 points and shot 37% on 3-pointers with almost 300 attempts.

The Chicago native started his career at Kansas State before transferring to Virginia for the 2024-25 season. He started 16 games at KSU as a freshman. He started 26 of 31 games at Virginia and played 25.7 minutes per game. Ames averaged 8.7 points, while shooting 39.7% on 3-pointers for the Cavaliers.

Lundblade, the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in the 2025-26 season, averaged 15.6 points, shooting 40.6% on 3-pointers in the 2025-26 season. He was one of 17 players to make more than 100 3-pointers this season. He made 115 in the 2025-26 season after making 104 the year prior.

Tennessee is also hosting Loyola (Chicago) forward Miles Rubin on a visit this weekend.

Rubin averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior for the Ramblers before entering the transfer portal.

The Chicago native has been a shot-blocking wizard in his career. He has blocked 237 shots in 103 games, 100 of which he has started.