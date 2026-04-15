Tennessee basketball announces the signing of transfer guard Dai Dai Ames

Tennessee basketball on Wednesday announced the signing of Cal guard Dai Dai Ames out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Ames committed to the Vols on Saturday and is one of three additions made from the portal so far.

The 6-foot-2 Ames, who has one year of eligibility remaining, averaged a career-best 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers at Cal this season as a third-team All-ACC player. He also hit 85% of his free throws. He had 12 games with at least 20 points and topped 25 points in five of those.

“We are excited to welcome Dai Dai and his family to the Tennessee basketball program,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a press release. “He is an extremely competitive and coachable individual who really gels with our culture. Dai Dai can make shots in late-clock situations, which is a skill we were looking for in the portal.”

‘Dai Dai really wants to be part of a winning team and contend for championships’

Ames has played in 96 games with 76 starts between three schools. He has averaged 10.5 points and shot 37% on 3-pointers with almost 300 attempts.

The Chicago native started his career at Kansas State before transferring to Virginia for the 2024-25 season. He started 16 games at KSU as a freshman. He started 26 of 31 games at Virginia and played 25.7 minutes per game. Ames averaged 8.7 points, while shooting 39.7% on 3-pointers for the Cavaliers.

“He is a crafty lefty with a strong frame who can finish at the rim through contact,” Barnes said, “as well as a superb movement shooter and an elite midrange scorer. All of that makes him a great fit for our system. Dai Dai really wants to be part of a winning team and contend for championships.”

The signing of Ames follows the additions of Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade and Loyola Chicago center Miles Rubin. Lundblade was announced on April 2 and Rubin was announced on Monday, after he committed on Sunday.

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee adding Miles Rubin, Tyler Lundblade

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Rubin set the Loyola single-season record with 76 blocks as a freshman. He broke it with 85 blocks as a sophomore then blocked 76 again as a junior. He has ranked in the top-20 nationally in block rate in all of his three seasons, including ranking No. 1 in the 2023-24 season.

“We are pleased to have Miles and his family join us here at Tennessee,” Barnes said in a press release. “He is an incredibly tough and hard-working player who loves to be a star in his role. Miles is an ideal fit in our defensive scheme as a sensational rim protector who can also defend one-on-one in the post and guard on the perimeter.

“Offensively,” Barnes added, “he is an impressive lob threat with really good hands, nice touch around the rim and quality passing ability. Miles is excited to play on a big stage, compete daily against elite competition and make a run in the NCAA Tournament, as well as work with Garrett Medenwald in the weight room.”

Lundblade, 6-foot-6, 207-pound graduate-transfer guard spent the last two seasons at Belmont, where he averaged 14.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line and 45.6% from the field over 80 games. He made 104 3-pointers and shot 48.1% last season and made 115 this season while shooting 40.6%.

He spent two seasons at TCU, where he played a total of 15 games. Lundblade is a graduate student and does not have to wait for the portal to open on April 7 to begin his portal visits or recruitment.

“We are thrilled to start our portal class with Tyler, who is both an exceptional player and an impressive young man,” Barnes said. “There is no doubt Tyler is one of the very best shooters at the college level and he proved that in one of the nation’s premier conferences.

“He can score in a variety of ways, whether that is a catch-and-shoot, dribble-handoff or off-the-dribble situation. Tyler has consistently been a part of winning teams and he brings a great deal of experience, as well as a tireless work ethic, with him to Rocky Top.”