Tennessee great Dalton Knecht not traded by Los Angeles Lakers at deadline

Tennessee basketball great Dalton Knecht remains a Los Angeles Laker.

The NBA trade deadline passed at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday without Knecht being dealt to a new team. Knecht requested to be traded by the Lakers, according to a report from Lakers reporter Anthony Irwin on Jan. 28.

Knecht has had a shrinking role in his second season with the Lakers. He is averaging 4.6 points in 11.7 minutes per game without a defined spot in the rotation. He is shooting 31.3% on 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-6 guard has not played more than eight minutes since Jan. 13 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The numbers mark a step back from his rookie season in which he averaged 9.1 points in 19.2 minutes. He shot 37.6% on 3-pointers as a rookie after the Lakers picked him No. 17 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft after an elite season with Tennessee.

The Lakers traded Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets in February 2025 before the trade was rescinded “due to failure to satisfy a condition of the trade,” according to the Lakers.

He had seven games with at least 20 points in his first season, including a 37-point outing at Utah on Nov. 19, 2024. He hit nine 3-pointers to tie an NBA rookie record and scored 22 straight points against the Jazz. He earned a spot in the Rising Stars event on All-Star Weekend.

Knecht was named SEC Player of the Year and was a consensus first-team All-American in his lone season at Tennessee. He is the highest-drafted player under Vols coach Rick Barnes.

Knecht became a transfer portal success story in his lone season at Tennessee. He averaged 21.7 points and shot 39.7% on 3-pointers with the Vols. He averaged 25.5 points in SEC play after transferred from Northern Colorado.

The Thornton, Colorado, native finished with 780 points, the second-most in a single season in program history. Knecht had 13 25-point games, eight 30-point games, six 35-point games, and a 40-point game.

He started his career with two seasons at Northeastern Junior College in Colorado.