ESPN proposes Los Angeles Lakers trade involving Dalton Knecht

ESPN has a trade pitch for the Los Angeles Lakers that would have Dalton Knecht on the move. The network’s NBA insiders on Monday proposed six trades, including one sending Knecht to the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN’s Zach Kram had the Lakers moving Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2026 first-round pick — No. 25 overall — to the Mavericks for forward Daniel Gafford.

“The Lakers enter the offseason trying to duplicate the roster blueprint from when (Luka) Doncic was with the Mavericks,” ESPN wrote. “Adding Gafford gives them a needed lob threat and a rim protector. The Lakers do not lose any cap flexibility, as the outgoing salaries are almost identical to Gafford’s $17.2 million salary for next season.”

Dalton Knecht has appeared in 132 games with Lakers

Knecht appeared in 54 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 4.2 points, 1.4 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from the 3-point line in 10.2 minutes per game.

He made 16 starts in 78 games as a rookie last season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 19.2 minutes per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from the 3-point line.

The Lakers tried to move Knecht in February 2025, sending him to the Charlotte Hornets, but the trade fell through after a failed physical.

Knecht was the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, selected by the Lakers after dropping as a projected lottery pick. Before the trade was rescinded, Knecht was on the way to Charlotte along with Cam Reddish and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick for Hornets center Mark Williams, who later failed a physical.

“It was a crazy time,” Knecht told reporters at the time.. “It felt like a movie.”

“It was hard,” he added. “I got drafted here, so L.A. means a lot.”

Dalton Knecht averaged 21.1 points per game at Tennessee

Knecht at No. 17 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft was Tennessee’s highest pick since Tobias Harris went at No. 19 in 2011.

The 6-foot-6, 213-pound Knecht starred in his one and only season at Tennessee, after transferring to the Vols from Northern Colorado. He was a consensus First Team All-American and the SEC Player of the Year after averaging 21.1 points per game and 25.5 points in SEC play.

The Thornton, Col., native started his collegiate career with two seasons at Northeastern Junior College before transferring to Northern Colorado.

Knecht scored a career-high 40 points against Kentucky in his final game at Food City Center. He scored 30 or more points in eight games, 20 or more points in 19 games and 10 or more points in 32 of Tennessee’s 36 games.