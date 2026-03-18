Meet Dalton Waggoner, the Tennessee basketball manager with a one-of-a-kind heart

Dalton Waggoner was less than two weeks old when he was given one week to live.

The Waggoners walked out of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with their 13-day old son and made the short drive home with the doctor’s unthinkable words as an unwanted passenger: They were going home to be a family of four, but they would soon be back to a family of three.

Waggoner was born with a congenital heart defect, leading to his first surgery at three days old and the grim prognosis.

Susan Waggoner, his mother, allowed herself a one-day pity party. The day before they went home, she looked at her husband, Guy, and amid unrelenting tears she asked if they should have an open or closed casket at their newborn’s funeral.

She left those questions behind when they walked in the door of their house in September 2004.

“When he was diagnosed, at that moment, you can’t think,” Susan said. “You cannot process or comprehend what your child and your family is about to endure. We went home and I don’t know that I thought about it. It literally wasn’t an option to give up. … That just was not in the cards.”

Waggoner is hard to miss at Tennessee basketball games. He is 6-foot-4, doesn’t have hair and is on the court rebounding and assisting during warmups.

It’s what cannot be seen at Food City Center that must not be missed.

Waggoner is a thriving soon-to-be college graduate with five heart surgeries in his past and more to come. He has helped raise millions of dollars to support the hospital that gave him life. He’s got a heart that beats for basketball and faith that everything will work out.

He has a life he has chosen to see as beautiful.

“I have a loving family. I have faith. I have friends. I get to work with the Tennessee basketball team. I get to do things I love and enjoy. At the end of the day, I can give back,” Waggoner said. “That makes it seem kind of beautiful in a sense. All these limitations and caps, they affect me but they don’t really stop me.”

Dalton Waggoner has a heart unlike any other after five surgeries

Waggoner’s heart is one of a kind.

It’s the product of five surgeries that have essentially replumbed the way the organ operates. But his reformatted heart works — and that’s all that matters.

“This is just how his body knows to function,” Susan said.

That it does is part miracle, part medicine.

Waggoner was born gray, lethargic and “literally on death’s door,” Susan said.

Doctors picked up a heart murmur when Waggoner was two days old. It worsened to the point doctors believed he would go into cardiac arrest within six hours. He had his first surgery the next day because his aortic valve was completely closed.

He weighed 5 pounds when he was sent home from the hospital.

Waggoner’s childhood was filled with hospital trips and check-ups. He referred to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital as “my hospital” he was there so often. He went weekly, then biweekly and then monthly for the first year of his life.

Dalton Waggoner started playing basketball in fourth grade with his father, Guy, as his coach.

Courtesy of the Waggoner family.

There was always the thought of when the next surgery would be and what it would entail.

Waggoner’s heart was reorganized in one of two open heart surgeries in 2016. Doctors moved his pulmonary valve from the left side of his heart to the right to replace his aortic valve. They put a cadaver valve where his pulmonary valve had been, but something wasn’t right.

Waggoner collapsed one day into Susan’s arms, a middle-schooler weeping and wondering if he was going to die if the doctors could not figure out what was going on with his heart. She said she did not know, but they would not give up just like they didn’t when he first came home.

“You can’t unsee, unhear or unfeel that as a parent,” Susan said.

Eighteen months after the two surgeries, he had another in which he received a melody valve — an artificial valve — in 2017 to fix his pulmonary valve.

He had his most recent surgery in 2021 before his senior year of high school.

That was the first time Susan saw Waggoner get mad. He wanted to be normal. He wanted be a high school senior getting ready for college. He wanted to play basketball.

“We just decided that we were going to be honest with him that life is not fair,” Guy said. “We told him it’s not fair, but you can make the most of it.”

Waggoner, 21, comprehends both realities — that life isn’t fair and that he can still live well. The latter was harder for a kid going through hundreds of hospital visits and constant tests, but it’s what he expresses firmly now.

He learned it through consistent messaging from his parents, who didn’t let him delve into self-pity and preached positivity. The family often cites Jeremiah 29:11, a Bible verse that says God knows his plans for you and they are not to harm you but for you to have hope and a future. Waggoner still wears a bracelet with the verse on it.

Waggoner likely has more heart surgeries in his future. But his doctor visits are now yearly, his condition having stabilized as he has reached adulthood.

“I don’t think about heart surgeries capping what I can do,” Waggoner said. “More just like I have it. God gave it to me. I have to find a way to deal with it, go on and make the best of it.”

How basketball became Dalton Waggoner’s sport and safe place

Waggoner didn’t want to go home following surgery in 2017.

Drakes Creek Middle School had a basketball game that night and Waggoner asked if he could go. The nurses and doctors looked to Susan with understandable concern. She explained Waggoner didn’t want to play. He wanted to support his teammates back home in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“Basketball was always a let-up point,” Waggoner said. “It felt normal and I could play basketball with my friends. I understood the game and I would just forget about my heart condition and just go out there and play as much as I could.”

Dalton Waggoner declared what he wanted to be in the future on his sixth-grade graduation picture.

Courtesy of the Waggoner family.

The Waggoners did not know if he would be able to play sports due to his heart condition. But they knew he loved them.

Waggoner always had a ball of some sort with him as a kid.

He wore an Eric Berry Kansas City Chiefs jersey to the hospital for surgeries and had his Make-A-Wish with Peyton Manning in Denver in 2013. He has drawn inspiration from Berry and Inky Johnson and their perseverance in the face of trials.

Basketball had a different magnetism. He put “future basketball coach” as his career goal on his sixth-grade graduation picture.

He loved it — and he could play it.

Waggoner also has ectodermal dysplasia, a genetic disorder that caused his hair follicles to fall out and means he does not sweat normally. He could play basketball because it was indoors and he did not have to worry about his body overheating.

He started prodding to play in first grade. Guy stepped in to coach, organizing a team of his friends to play travel basketball starting in fourth grade.

Waggoner played all the way through high school thanks to a well-crafted plan. He could play hard in short bursts, but his heart rate would be higher than most and his ability to play at full speed was shorter. He developed a signal that he needed water, which meant his coach would sub him out.

“Every year, he was holding his breath because at his check-ups you are wondering, ‘Are they going to let me keep playing?’ ” Guy said. “There were times we thought it was over. But you realize how much he loved basketball.”

Waggoner knew his playing days would be capped by his condition. So he sought to learn the game and be around it.

Dalton Waggoner has worked as a Tennessee basketball manager for the past three seasons.

Credit: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee athletics

Western Kentucky University welcomed Waggoner as a ball boy when he was young. But Tennessee was Waggoner’s favorite. The family went to the Elite Eight in St. Louis in 2010. His older brother, Daniel, attended UT before him.

Waggoner chose to go to UT and double-major in accounting and finance. He also came with the ambition to be a basketball manager, but didn’t get selected as a freshman. Vols assistant coach Bryan Lentz called before his sophomore year about a manager position. He packed his bags and drove to Knoxville immediately.

Waggoner spent the past three years as a manager, which included two more Elite Eight trips. During games, he handles video and coding in the video booth. He has dreams of being a basketball coach in college or the professional level — just like he did in sixth grade.

“Basketball is life,” Susan said. “Basketball is 100% what has inspired him, given him purpose and given him a sense of team and has given him an outlook on things that we didn’t know were an option.”

The ways Dalton Waggoner has given back to those who saved his life

Waggoner had his fifth surgery in 2021.

The doctor who performed the procedure was the same cardiologist who handled his surgery when he was three days old. His parting comment this time was entirely different.

“He said if anybody else’s heart worked this way, they probably wouldn’t be alive,” Susan said. “But his body and his heart doesn’t know anything different. It is amazing how the body compensates for what it needs and he is doing great.

“So go live life.”

Waggoner has done that all along, casting aside fear and uncertainty as best as he could.

His parents stressed that he could live life without lack if he allowed himself to do so. They wanted him to live well — and live a life dedicated to helping others.

“In a sense, I was always thankful that God gave me this — where I can now give back millions and millions of dollars to the hospital,” Waggoner said. “I can go see kids in the hospital who have similar things to me. I can give my experiences and help them through that. I can show my face around everything to raise more awareness for the hospital.”

Waggoner has served as a patient ambassador for the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for more than 20 years. He has been included in events with Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton and Ryan Seacrest. His story was told at the Grand Ole Opry. He participated in Dierks Bentley fundraising concerts.

He has been featured on life-sized cardboard cutouts in Twice Daily stores during fundraising pushes.

Dalton Waggoner was featured on cardboard cutouts to fundraise for Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt throughout his life.

Photo courtesy of the Waggoner family

“There is a story my parents always tell that when I was a very little kid,” Waggoner said. “We had a basketball tournament in the Nashville area. We stopped in and I got out of the car to get something to drink. This little girl was like, ‘He is real! He is real.’ I guess people thought I was not real.”

The Waggoners have always held a posture of giving back. They knew they could never financially thank the hospital and doctors for Waggoner’s beating heart. But they vowed to give their time and support however possible.

Susan has served in roles helping patients and families and as a NICU cuddler. Guy’s parents started an endowment for cardiac research bearing Waggoner’s name. The family speaks to donors and helps with new employee orientations.

Susan started asking Waggoner as he got older if he wanted to do things and how much he wanted to do. He kept wanting to be involved with the hospital, knowing all the while that he has got many more visits to make as a patient.

He even reached a place of gratitude for his heart condition. It has changed his life, but how it has changed is a matter of perspective. He has chosen it as change for good.

Waggoner has lived for 1,121 weeks since that one-week timeline was placed on his life. And that is, after all, beautiful.

“I could say, ‘God, why is this happening?’ But I am thankful in a sense,” Waggoner said. “I have been able to raise so much money. I am constantly living every day on this earth. I have a relationship with my God. I could have been questioning him, but now all these things have happened that would not have happened without this heart condition. So why should I question him?”