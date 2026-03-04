Tennessee AD Danny White voices support for Kim Caldwell: 'She's doing a great job'

Danny White voiced his support for Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell amid a late-season slump Wednesday on SportsTalk on WNML.

“I think she is doing a great job,” the Tennessee athletics director said. “I am as confident in her as I was the day I hired her — more confident. Just getting a chance to work closely with her and see how talented she is as a basketball mind, as a leader.”

The Lady Vols (16-12) had a forgettable final month of the regular season with some of the worst losses in program history. They have lost six straight games and nine of their past 11 heading into the SEC Tournament in a drop in Caldwell’s second season after a successful first year.

White voiced on Sports Talk that he did not expect the program to be a “quick fix” when he hired Caldwell in April 2024. He stated that Tennessee has “a storied women’s basketball program that we are working really hard to get back.”

But it hasn’t only been losses that have mounted for the Lady Vols. There’s been criticism from former players including ESPN analyst Andraya Carter‘s comments which followed Caldwell saying her team had a lot of quit in them after a historic loss to South Carolina. On Tuesday, senior Kaiya Wynn announced she was leaving the team ahead of the postseason calling not playing on senior day the “breaking point” for her.

White said despite all the struggles he certainly believes in his coach and noted that he always thought Year 2 would be tough.

“This season has not met anyone’s expectations, most of all hers,” White said. “She is incredibly competitive. I’m not surprised to see the narrative around it both positive and negative. We have I think the most passionate fanbase in the country and a storied women’s basketball program that we are working really hard to get back. That is not an easy proposition. We didn’t expect it to be.”

Caldwell went 24-10 in her first season with the Lady Vols in 2024-25, leading them to the Sweet 16. Tennessee beat UConn in Caldwell’s first matchup in the rivalry, ending a losing streak dating back to 2007.

But Caldwell’s second year hasn’t been as smooth. The Lady Vols lost by 30 at UConn and lost by 43 at South Carolina, the latter being the largest loss in program history.

“Women’s basketball is extremely competitive,” White said. “It’s awesome not just for women’s basketball but for women’s sports. The number of schools that are investing at a high level in it now and the popularity of the sport has grown astronomically over the last ten years or so. We expect to get the Lady Vols back to their rightful place in the women’s basketball world. Nobody including myself ever thought that this was going to be a quick fix. It takes time to get it right and to get to where we want to be. Kim is doing a great job. I think the recruiting has elevated significantly. I’m really excited to see these young players continue to grow and next year’s additions as well.”

The Lady Vols open SEC Tournament play as the No. 6 seed on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) against the winner No. 11 Alabama (21-9) and No. 14 Missouri (16-15).

White hired Caldwell in April 2024 after letting go of former coach Kellie Harper, who played at UT under the late Pat Summitt.

Caldwell had a long winning pedigree as a head coach, but only had season of Division I experience prior to her hire. She led Marshall to a program-record 26 wins in the 2023-24 season, her lone season with the program. Marshall swept the Sun Belt regular-season and tournament titles to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

The Parkersburg, West Virginia, native made her name at the Division II level at her alma mater, Glenville State.

Caldwell went 191-24 with a national championship and two Final Four appearances in seven seasons.