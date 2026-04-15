Tennessee AD Danny White: Kim Caldwell has Lady Vols basketball ‘in a great place now’

Tennessee athletics director Danny White has been clear and staunch in his support of Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell.

Wednesday morning on Sportstalk on WNML in Knoxville, White was a guest and was asked to assess Caldwell’s program after sweeping offseason changes that saw a complete roster turnover as well as two changes on her coaching staff.

“I am proud of Kim as a leader,” White said. “Coaching is a complex profession. Talented coaches tend to excel early in their career in all different sports in collecting with their athletes, in knowing the game, in motivating and all those things. But as you rise in the profession in this instance taking over a big organization management and being a CEO is really important too.”

Lady Vols forced to completely flip roster in NCAA Transfer Portal

Caldwell is in the process of rebuilding her roster.

Currently she has six roster members including signee Gabby Minus. On Tuesday, Caldwell landed her fifth transfer in Georgia guard Rylie Theuerkauf announced her commitment on Instagram. Fellow Georgia teammate Zhen Craft committed on Monday. Both were in Knoxville over the weekend for official visits. Tennessee also got commitments from Stanford post player Harper Peterson as well as guards Avery Mills and Naomi White.

Caldwell and her staff also recently hosted former Boston College signee Irene Oboavwoduo. Oboavwoduo is from England and currently plays on the senior Great Britain national team. She has also visited Cincinnati and Purdue.

“I admire how Kim, coming off a disappointing year two after a really exciting year one, evaluated changes that needed to be made in her program,” White said, “and made them pretty decisively and aggressively. I think we are in a great place now.”

‘When you have a frustrating season, it didn’t surprise me that there was that much turnover.’

The place they are in is becoming a familiar one with more men’s and women’s players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal than ever before. Caldwell’s team went 16-14, losing their final eight games, including the first round of the NCAA Tournament game as a No. 9 seed to North Carolina State.

Given the landscape of the sport and given the season the Lady Vols just went through, White said he was not surprise at the number of players that left the program.

“No, not after the season that we had and knowing that’s not our expectation as a program,” White said. “That’s not Kim’s expectation as a coach. There’s a lot of things missing in terms of the way we want to play and how the team clicked and that becomes not the best experience for our coaches, fans but also from a player perspective.

“We are in this era where it’s free agency after every season so all parties involved can make decisions that are in their best interest. When you have a frustrating season, it didn’t surprise me that there was that much turnover.”