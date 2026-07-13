David Gabriel Georges becomes 5-star Plus+ Athlete on Rivals

Baylor running back David Gabriel Georges picked up his 5th star from Rivals on Monday in the most recent rankings update. He is now a 5-star by all three rankings services and will be a 5-star Plus+ athlete going forward.

The running back known as DGG to fans across college football recruiting circles will announce his decision coming up on the afternoon of July 22nd. His finalists are Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. The Vols and Buckeyes are viewed as the top two schools in this recruitment with both schools feeling good down the home stretch.

Gabriel Georges took a visit to all three schools back in May and June. His visit to Knoxville left him very impressed.

“They have a really great fanbase,” Gabriel Georges said. “It’s really great to see what they do to make me want to come here. It was nice to see the Rock and they put my name on it and spelled it in French. Just the people here are really nice.”

Scouting report on David Gabriel Georges

Gabriel Georges is one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class. With all three services currently ranking him as a five-star, he has Five-Star Plus+ status.

Rivals’ Charles Power provided a scouting report on Gabriel Georges back in April. He even provided a comparison to a current NFL star — likening him to former Ohio State and current Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins.

“Violent runner who pairs high-end vision with supreme tackle-breaking ability,” Power said. “Measured at around 5-foot-11, 200 pounds as a junior. Dominant runner on Friday nights, turning in a historic run of big-game performances as a junior while leading his team to a state title. Has a viscerally violent and aggressive running style. Plays with outstanding vision, setting up and reading blocks. A natural who can pick his way through the line of scrimmage with instincts and lateral agility. An absolute load to tackle at the second level with elite contact balance and power. Lowers his shoulder to truck ball carriers. Spins out of tackle attempts and has the balance to gather and finish runs.

“Has a strong stiff arm. Can hit home runs once at the second level. Rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns averaging over 11 plus yards per carry with much of his production coming in his team’s biggest games. Ran in a few track meets as a sophomore, posting a best time of 11.23 seconds in the 100 meters. Has solid top end speed, but can continue improving in that area. One of the clear top running back prospects in the 2027 cycle and projects as a bellcow back in college and beyond.”