Alvin Kamara is in Knoxville during David Gabriel Georges visit to Tennessee football
Tennessee is hosting a number of priority official visitors on campus this weekend, including headliner David Gabriel Georges.
It also is hosting NFL great and former Tennessee standout Alvin Kamara on campus during Gabriel Georges’ visit.
The official visit for Gabriel Georges kicked off on Friday morning, and on Friday evening, Tennessee cornerbacks coach Derek Jones tweeted out a picture of NFL great and former Tennessee standout Alvin Kamara on campus.
Gabriel Georgia, the five-star running back prospect, is in town as his recruitment continues to intensify between the Vols and Ohio State, with Georgia and Ole Miss both involved.
The Vols have prioritized Gabriel Georges for well over a year now, as he is widely viewed as the top prospects for the 2027 class.
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We have seen programs over time have NFL standouts on campus during important official visit weekends like the one the Vols currently have going on.
Gabriel Georges is currently joined on campus by a number of other prospects with NFL aspirations.
Tennessee’s list of official visitors includes:
David Gabriel Georges
The 5-11, 200 pound tailback from the Baylor School in Chattanooga is ranked as the number 2 running back in the country and the 24th best player overall according to Rivals.
Violent runner who pairs high-end vision with supreme tackle-breaking ability. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 200 pounds as a junior. Dominant runner on Friday nights, turning in a historic run of big-game performances as a junior while leading his team to a state title. Has a viscerally violent and aggressive running style. Plays with outstanding vision, setting up and reading blocks. A natural who can pick his way through the line of scrimmage with instincts and lateral agility. An absolute load to tackle at the second level with elite contact balance and power. Lowers his shoulder to truck ball carriers. Spins out of tackle attempts and has the balance to gather and finish runs. Has a strong stiff arm. Can hit home runs once at the second level. Rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns averaging over 11 plus yards per carry with much of his production coming in his team’s biggest games. Ran in a few track meets as a sophomore, posting a best time of 11.23 seconds in the 100 meters. Has solid top end speed, but can continue improving in that area. One of the clear top running back prospects in the 2027 cycle and projects as a bellcow back in college and beyond. — On3/Rivals Charles Power
As a junior for Baylor, Gabriel Georges amassed north of 1,700 yards rushing with 27 touchdowns, averaging better than 11 yards per carry.