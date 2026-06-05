Tennessee’s top target David Gabriel Georges' official visit is underway

Tennessee’s biggest recruiting weekend to date is underway as the five star tailback David Gabriel-Georges has started his official visit as the Vols and Ohio State battle it out for his signature.

The 5-11, 200 pound tailback from the Baylor School in Chattanooga is ranked as the number 2 running back in the country and the 24th best player overall according to Rivals.

Violent runner who pairs high-end vision with supreme tackle-breaking ability. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 200 pounds as a junior. Dominant runner on Friday nights, turning in a historic run of big-game performances as a junior while leading his team to a state title. Has a viscerally violent and aggressive running style. Plays with outstanding vision, setting up and reading blocks. A natural who can pick his way through the line of scrimmage with instincts and lateral agility. An absolute load to tackle at the second level with elite contact balance and power. Lowers his shoulder to truck ball carriers. Spins out of tackle attempts and has the balance to gather and finish runs. Has a strong stiff arm. Can hit home runs once at the second level. Rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns averaging over 11 plus yards per carry with much of his production coming in his team’s biggest games. Ran in a few track meets as a sophomore, posting a best time of 11.23 seconds in the 100 meters. Has solid top end speed, but can continue improving in that area. One of the clear top running back prospects in the 2027 cycle and projects as a bellcow back in college and beyond. — On3/Rivals Charles Power

As a junior for Baylor, Gabriel Georges amassed north of 1,700 yards rushing with 27 touchdowns, averaging better than 11 yards per carry.

Gabriel Georges is fresh off his official visit to Ohio State and is scheduled to see Georgia and Ole Miss before he makes his college choice on July 22nd.

While Georgia and Ole Miss might get a visit, everyone believes this is a Tennessee-Ohio State dog fight.

Gabriel Georges is in Knoxville with multiple family members, including his parents, aunt, uncle and his brother. Gabriel Georges is originally from Canada where his family still lives. He is a boarding student at the Baylor School.

He is also in town this weekend with 15 other scheduled official visitors.