Why Dayon Cooper found a home at Tennessee after Florida State decommitment

A day after decommitting from Florida State, South Pittsburg wide receiver Dayon Cooper committed to Tennessee on Monday. So what made him want to be a Vol?

“It was the right fit for me because the moment I walked in here it felt like home,” Cooper said. “Me being committed to another school and recruiting me like they did shows a lot to me. They wanted me. Some schools back off when you commit to another school but they came even harder. That’s when I was like oh yeah.”

Was there a moment when he knew Tennessee was going to be the move?

“I was thinking about it all day yesterday having fun,” Cooper said. “Just being around coach Heupel and having all the meetings and conversations. We were actually standing on the balcony near the big Jumbotron and seeing the field and how big it was and knowing the energy and feeling the energy from the stadium I was like oh yeah I’m going to make my decision,”

Cooper spent time with the staff on his official and learned more about his football fit as well.

“They told me that I would be able to come in and have an early impact in the offense and get the ball in my hands in space and be able to do what I do,” Cooper said.

Cooper said he felt like Kelsey Pope knew this was coming as things have trended for a while.

“Everything, you know, and Coach Pope is funny,” Cooper said of this. “All of the players tell me that it goes away when he is on the field. That is another thing I like about Coach Pope. He is a coach that is very passionate about developing his players.

His family enjoyed seeing Josh Heupel in a different light.

“My parents loved his energy and him being everywhere supporting everybody. His energy and his competitiveness,” he said.

And playing for the home state school is an added bonus.

“It’s great,” Cooper said. “All the coaches have done told me I have a brand behind me being from this state. I’m shutting it down after this. We are locked in with UT.”