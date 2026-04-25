Defensive Lineman Tyre West selected by Detroit Lions in seventh round NFL Draft out of Tennessee

Defensive lineman Tyre West heard his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft when the Detroit Lions selected the former Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman in the seventh round with the 222nd overall pick.

A native of Tifton, Georgia, West spent his college career developing into a key piece of Tennessee’s defensive front. After arriving in Knoxville as a highly regarded prospect out of Tift County High School, West steadily carved out a role along the interior of the Vols’ defensive line.

West’s strength and quick twitch ability allowed him to make an impact in the trenches, particularly against the run and as an interior pass rusher for the Vols. He showed the ability to occupy blockers and create disruption at the point of attack, while also flashing the capability to collapse the pocket from the interior.

During his time at Tennessee, West continued to develop his technique and consistency, becoming a dependable presence along the defensive line. His size and power made him a valuable part of the Vols’ rotation in the SEC.

West played in 48 games for the Vols over the course of his career. He racked up 65 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss of 102 yards, 10 sacks for a loss of 70 yards, two forced fumbles and a safety. His efforts against Mississippi State in 2025 earned him SEC Defensive lineman of the Week honors.

About this year’s NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23–25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with events centered around Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The city is planning to turn the North Shore area into a large football fan festival throughout the weekend.

The Draft opens on Thursday night, April 23rd, with the first round kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. On Friday, April 24th, rounds two and three begin at 7 p.m. ET. The draft wraps up on Saturday, April 25th, with the final four rounds starting at noon ET.

If you’re looking to tune in, you’ve got plenty of ways to watch—NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes are all carrying the draft. Streaming options include NFL+, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Tennessee has a number of prospects eligible for this year’s draft, including Chris Brazzell, Joshua Josephs, Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Bryson Eason, Dominic Bailey, Andre Turrentine, Jalen McMurray, Joey Aguilar, Miles Kitselman, and Tyre West.