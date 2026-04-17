Defensive target Tre Geathers announces official visit date with Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Football hosted a number of visitors on campus over the spring, and on Friday evening, a long-time defensive target announced his official visit plans with the Vols. Providence Day School (N.C.) standout defender Tre Geathers visited the Vols in March, and he again left impress. After leaving the visit, he knew he would return to Tennessee for an official visit, but he was unsure of when.

He has now announced he will return to Rocky Top the weekend of June 5th for his official visit.

“This is the first time I’ve been here for spring practice,” Geathers told Volquest in March of what stood out about the visit. I hadn’t seen campus before, so that was good to see, how campus was laid out and stuff. Something I liked about this is, even though it was only their second spring practice, and they had no pads or nothing like that, it seemed very high-energy, high-intensity. That’s something that I like about the program.”

Geathers has now been to Tennessee on a handful of occasions. The reason he keeps coming back is simple.

“It feels like home,” Geathers said. “I don’t know. They’re very hospitable. Every time I come down here, they make me feel like a priority. The game-day experience is top-notch. It just feels like home when I come here. Put it like that.”

Geathers is a versatile defender and could help a team in a variety of ways at the next level. Tennessee has primarily talked with him about playing linebacker, and he has started to build a nice relationship with William Inge.

“I think he really cares about you as a person , like, not just as a player, cares about you a lot,” Geathers said of his relationship with Inge. “He’s definitely a personality, for sure. I think the way he teaches, he wants you to know why you’re doing what you’re doing so you kind of understand the whole scheme of things, and it allows you to play faster and play to your full potential.”

During the visit, Geathers was about to sit in meetings and learned plenty more about his potential football fit on Rocky Top.

“Definitely, after sitting in the position meeting, I think I could fit and play inside, play the Sam, be more outside, I think,” Geathers said of this. “I think with Coach Knowles, with his track record and stuff, I think he develops players and stuff like that, so that’s something I really value a lot. So I think I could fit good in this defense.”

Now, he is set to return to Tennessee and get a deeper look at the program. South Carolina is another program heavily involved in his recruitment.