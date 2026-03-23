Deniya Prawl plans to enter transfer portal, leave Lady Vols basketball per report

Deniya Prawl will enter the transfer portal after one season with Lady Vols basketball, according to a report from ESPN’s Andraya Carter on Monday.

Carter’s report indicated that Prawl has entered the portal, which is not accurate. Prawl cannot enter the portal until April 6 when it opens following the conclusion of the Final Four.

Prawl played in 29 games with seven starts. She averaged 4.0 points in 15.5 minutes per game and shot 14.7% on 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-2 guard did not travel with the Lady Vols to the SEC Tournament while in concussion protocol.

The Toronto native was a five-star recruit and the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to the espnW 100. She signed as one of three McDonald’s All-Americans in Tennessee’s freshman class. Mia Pauldo and Jaida Civil also were McDonald’s All-Americans in the Lady Vols’ decorated recruiting class.

Prawl committed to the Lady Vols over Notre Dame and Baylor.

The Lady Vols lost their final eight games of the season under coach Kim Caldwell, which ended with a 76-61 loss to N.C. State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.